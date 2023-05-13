Want To Have A Dream Wedding Like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? Know All About It

Beautiful wedding venues are everyone’s dream and since the wedding season is around the corner, most young millennials are looking for the venues that are not only grand but also can be affordable. But often at times, they feel restricted as the wedding expenses are enormous, and post-pandemic many people fear spending their savings all at once. However, if you still wish and wonder to have a grand wedding like your favorite celebrity, we have your back. With Marry Now Pay Later or MNPL as we say, you can afford a luxurious wedding venue without stressing about the budget. If you are exactly not sure of how it is going to help, we have mentioned the points that will help you understand the importance of this initiative. Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder, SanKash draws out a roadmap for your dream wedding.

top videos