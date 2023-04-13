Want To Have A Healthy And Tasty Meal For Dinner? Try Masala Khichdi At Home

As soon as light and simple food is mentioned, the first meal that comes to our mind is Khichdi. From plain to vegetable khichdi, it can be prepared in various ways. Many people prefer having Masala Khichdi for dinner. It is a healthier and tastier option and can be easily digested. If you have eaten something heavy during the day and want to eat light at night, then you can quickly prepare Masala Khichdi. Adults, as well as children, enjoy eating it. This khichdi can be prepared using a variety of vegetables, which makes it even tasty and healthy. If you want to make masala khichdi at home, follow these simple and easy steps:

Ingredients

• Half cup of Rice

• Half cup of Moong Daal

• 1 big Onion

• 1 Tomato

• 2 tbsp Peas

• 1 small Carrot

• 1 small Capsicum

• 1 tsp of Ginger-garlic paste

• 1-2 Green chili chopped

• 1/4 cup of Green coriander leaves chopped

• 1/2 tsp Red chili powder

• 2 tbsp of Coriander powder

• 1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

• 1/2 tsp Garam Masala

• A pinch of Asafoetida

• 1 tsp Cumin

• 3-4 Cloves

• 1 Bay leaf

• An inch piece of Cinnamon

• 1 tbsp Desi ghee

• 2-3 Cardamom

• Salt as per taste

Procedure

To make tasty and healthy Masala Khichdi, first clean the moong dal and rice properly and then wash them. Soak them in water for some time. Chop onions, tomatoes and carrots into fine pieces. Add 1 spoon of desi ghee in a pressure cooker. Once ghee becomes hot add bay leaf, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom and a pinch of asafetida, mix all the spices well. After some time, mix chopped onions, green chilies and ginger-garlic paste in the cooker.

When the colour of onion turns golden brown, add chopped tomatoes and cook. Once the tomatoes turn soft, then put chopped carrots, capsicum and peas in the cooker and mix them for a minute. After this, add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric and other dry spices and mix with the help of a ladle. Add salt according to your taste.

Now, add the soaked dal and rice in the cooker, pour 4-5 cups of water on top, and mix everything together with the help of a ladle. Add coriander leaves, cover the cooker and increase the flame of the gas. Turn the stove off after 4-5 whistles and let the pressure of the cooker release on its own. Once done, open the lid and serve hot. Tasty and healthy Masala Khichdi is ready for dinner!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here