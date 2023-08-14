Want To Have A Successful Married Life? Avoid These 5 Mistakes

Everyone wants to have a happy family life. Building a peaceful and healthy relationship requires a lot of effort. You have to be aware of the things that could turn your marriage sour. Here are five habits to avoid, which could potentially ruin your marriage.

Addiction to social media, drugs, alcohol, and spending money should be avoided. Lisa Bahar, a marriage and family therapist from California says in an interview that addiction becomes a third party in marriage. It is important to realise your mistake, and make amends.

Communication is the key to everything. Avoiding communication is a recipe for a disastrous marriage. It is very important to sit down and listen to each other. “Make more ‘I’ statements and assert what you want,” says Lisa Bahar.

Money can become a big source of stress in a marriage. According to a 2013 study from Kansas State University, fights over money lead to divorce. The study said, couples tend to use harsh language while arguing about money, which makes the conflict harder to forget. The study was done on 4,500 couples.

Allowing a third person to come in between your spouse may spoil your marriage. It is good to be close to your parents or siblings; but in a marriage, you have to learn to draw a line, and know your priorities. According to marriage counsellor Tessina, you and your spouse become the primary family after marriage. She says, “Discuss how to set boundaries with each other’s parents and family members. If your families have different styles and traditions, negotiate with each other first, then present a united front.”

Spouses are bound to have differences in a marriage, and those differences can either make your marriage stronger or weaken it. You have to watch your tone and the timing of your confrontation. It could have a lasting impact on your partner. Tessina says that if something is bothering you, then ask yourself how important it is, if it needs to be discussed then talk about it as soon as possible to avoid resentment.