Want To Have An Amazing Bar At Home? Here Is All That You Should Do To Curate Your Personal Bar

Every now and then we have most definitely thought to ourselves about how amazing it would be if we had our own personal bar at home. But, is it that easy to curate one? Well, surely not. A lot of hard work and thought goes into curating your own personalized bar where you can chill on certain days and at the same time have a few mellow moments too.

One of India’s most favourite bartenders, Shantanu Chanda points out, “When it comes to hosting, having a versatile mix of different spirits that can be enjoyed at different occasions can make all the difference. Consider stocking up on a mix of spirits."

Here are the types of alcohol that you must have in store:-

• Bourbon: A spirit with a rich flavour and an oaky tinge such as Jim Beam

• Gin: If you’re on the hunt for a tasty summer spirit, give Roku Gin a go! It’s the perfect spirit, especially when paired with ginger ale or a flavoured tonic

• Vodka: Used in different cocktails and mixed concoctions, vodka should be the first bottle on one’s liquor list

• Scotch: Looking for a whisky that’s a hit with whisky connoisseurs? Look no further than Teacher’s Whisky, a spirit renowned for its nuanced flavour

• Tequila: The perfect spirit for a chilled glass of margarita

• Beer: Ideal for a relaxing Sunday afternoon with friends

• Wine: Red or white? How about both to keep your options open and your glasses full!

Choose the best glassware to complement your liquid treasures

When setting up a home bar, it is crucial to consider the type of drink to be served as different drinks require specific glassware to enhance their flavour and aroma. For example, cocktails are best served in tumblers or martini glasses, while beer is typically served in pint glasses. The glassware chosen should complement the drink being served. While having a variety of glassware is important, it is also important to keep things simple. One can stick to a few basic types of glasses, such as highball glasses, rocks glasses, beer glasses, and wine glasses, to be well-prepared for any occasion. For those who love cocktails, they can choose from a range of glasses like Nick and Nora glasses, Pony glasses, and Copay glasses to add variety to their home bar.

Essential types of equipment to elevate your home bar experience

Get ready to shake, stir, and serve up some liquid magic at home! Building your very own bar station demands a handful of must-have gadgets to guarantee you’re always equipped to mix your favourite drinks to perfection. Here are a few of the essential items to keep on your radar:

Cocktail Shaker: Shake things up with a cocktail shaker! It’s perfect for making drinks like margaritas and martinis.

Jigger: A jigger is a bartender’s best friend. Use it to measure the perfect amount of liquor for your cocktails.

Strainer: Keep unwanted bits out of your drinks with a strainer. A Hawthorne strainer is easy to use and will keep your cocktails smooth.

Bar Spoon: Stir things up with a bar spoon! It’s perfect for cocktails that are served on the rocks or in a mixing glass.

Ice Bucket and Tongs: An ice bucket and tongs not only add to the aesthetic appeal of your bar but also keep your ice hygienic and odourless. Keep your ice separate and fresh by using these essentials!

Top liqueurs and mixers to step up your home bar game

If you’re looking to step up your home bar game, adding some liqueurs and mixers to your collection can be a great way to create a wider range of cocktails and expand your options. Here are some popular liqueurs and mixers to consider:

Bitters: Add a little pizzazz to your drinks with these concentrated flavourings

Vermouth: Whether it’s sweet or dry, vermouth is a classic cocktail ingredient

Triple Sec: For all your orangey needs, this liqueur is perfect for margaritas and more

Club Soda and Tonic Water: These mixers give your highballs a refreshing fizz

Juice: Lemon and lime are essential, but other juices like pineapple can add a fun twist

Syrups: Flavoured syrups like grenadine and honey can sweeten up your cocktails in a unique way

Other liqueurs: Pick your favourites and add them to your bar! Amaretto, anyone?

