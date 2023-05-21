Want To Heal Your Knee Injury Fast? Try These 4 Easy Exercises

Engaging in physical activities or sports often exposes individuals to the risk of knee injuries. Whether it’s accidents, falls, collisions, sudden movements, or excessive strain, these incidents can result in unpleasant knee injuries. However, with the right medical attention, every wound or injury has a higher chance of recovery. Treatment options such as physiotherapy, arthroscopic surgery, or open knee surgery are available, tailored to the severity of the injury. By seeking appropriate medical care, individuals can enhance their healing process and regain their knee health.

A knee injury, if left untreated, might restrict your everyday activities and your ability to indulge in any kind of physical activity. In severe circumstances, you might end up developing chronic knee issues like arthritis. While seeking medical help is always an option, here are a few exercises that can help heal your knee injury.

Heel cord stretch

How to perform- Face a wall and stand with your unaffected leg in front of you and your knee slightly bent. The wounded leg should be straight behind you, the heel flat, and the toes slightly pointed inward. Put your hips forward and towards the wall while keeping both heels flat on the floor. Hold the stretch for about 30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in the muscles of your wounded leg. Release the stretch and take a short break. Repeat the exercise, following the same steps, for a few repetitions.

Standing Quadriceps Stretch

How to perform- Bring your heel up towards your buttocks while bending your knee. Grab your ankle firmly with one hand and slowly draw your heel towards you. For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain this posture. Repeat with the other leg.

For balance, cling to a wall or the back of a chair.

Leg Extensions

How to perform- Sit upright on a bench or chair. Tighten your thigh muscles, slowly straighten your affected leg, and lift it as high as you can. Hold this stance while contracting your thigh muscles for five seconds. Relax and place your foot firmly on the ground. Repeat with the other leg

Hamstring Curls

How to perform- Stand straight with the help of the wall or chair.

top videos

Bend the knee that is bothering you and elevate your heel as high as you can without hurting yourself. After five seconds, relax while maintaining this posture.