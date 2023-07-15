Want To Know The Secret Behind Akshay Kumar’s Fitness? Here’s 5 Tips From The Actor

Akshay Kumar can be considered one of the fittest among Bollywood actors. In the teaser for his upcoming film OMG 2, his transformation as Lord Shiva onscreen is noteworthy. His physique is not limited to spending hours in the gym but is a result of his overall dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle. Every person who has ever wondered how the actor looks fit and healthy at the age of 55, needs to follow his advice on lifestyle.
Here are a few recommendations that Akshay Kumar has for all those who do not take their health and fitness seriously. He elaborated on these in a one-on-one session with Goqii India.
- Choose the right diet: While many trainers and nutritionists will recommend strict diets, Akshay Kumar focuses on eating healthy, home cooked food. He suggests that most working professionals carry food and avoid eating outside. He emphasised the importance of fruits. Akshay also talked about eating ghee in meals.
- Sleep cycle: The importance of getting adequate sleep daily cannot be stressed enough. Akshay Kumar says that when we go to sleep on time and wake up early to start the day with a fresh mind. He reveals that he goes to bed by 9 pm and wakes up as early as 4 am. He also likes to spend some time with himself first thing in the morning.
- Exercise: Our desk jobs and stagnant lives have made us immobile. Ajshay Kumar stresses on the need for some movement regularly. He advises that every person should dedicate one hour each day to exercise. They can simply walk, go to the gym, or choose any form of workout, but maintaining consistency is very important.
- Priortise mental health: The actor highlights that in our fast paced lives, we often tend to ignore our mental health and relentlessly work to achieve our career goals. Taking a break and self care are vital.
- Discipline: If one aims to be fit they have to prioritise it by themselves. They need to set their health goals and commit to working each day towards it.