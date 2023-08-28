Want To Make Nari Ka Saag At Home? Check Its Easy Recipe

Every day, it is a huge hassle to think about what food to make. It is quite easy to get bored of eating the same dishes and we start to crave something delicious. While junk food or online ordering is definitely an option, it is not necessarily a healthy one. If you are a foodie who is also health conscious, then you must definitely try out Nari Ka Saag. This green vegetable is not just healthy but also loaded with nutrients that are extremely good for you and your body.

Nari Ka Saag is also referred to as water spinach and is a seasonal leafy vegetable that is found generally during the monsoon season. It is delicious and loved by people of all ages. You can make this for a hearty lunch and serve it to your guests with roti or rice. Nari Ka Saag is also quick to make and its nutritious quotient makes it all the more a great choice to be added to your diet.

To make Nari Ka Saag, you will need a kilo of water spinach all finely chopped. You will also need four chopped potatoes, three medium-sized onions, three teaspoons of garlic paste, a teaspoon of ginger paste, three to four chopped green chillies, two teaspoons of red chilli powder, 3 teaspoons of coriander powder, a teaspoon of turmeric, three finely chopped tomatoes, four tablespoons of oil, salt as per taste and gram flour (besan) 3 teaspoon.

Here is the recipe-

Put the chopped Nari Ka Saag and potatoes in a pressure cooker and remove them from the flame after two whistles.

In a pan, add some oil and heat it. When it becomes hot, add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), chopped onions, garlic, ginger, chillies and fry it.

Add all the spices after that sprinkle the gram flour in the mixture and roast it for at least 2 minutes.

Next, add the tomatoes, potatoes and spinach to the mixture and cook it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Remember to keep stirring it frequently so that it does not stick to the pan.

If you want, you can add a dollop of ghee or homemade butter on top and serve it hot with roti, rice or paratha.