Want To Make Soft And Puffy Rotis? Avoid These Mistakes

Indian cuisine is known across the world for its rich taste and diversity. For most Indians, ‘ghar ka roti’ (homemade roti) is not just a food, but an emotion. This round flatbread, commonly called chapati or roti in India, is one of the easiest things to make. Our desire to have the same homemade rotis with that desi touch, no matter where we are in the world, proves how special it is for us.

It is the most common food item in Indian households. While they are easy to make, there are some tricks involved to make a perfect roti. Between making and serving them on a plate, a hot and soft roti can turn hard within minutes. This can be a put-off. Today, we have come up with some tips to keep your rotis soft and puffy for a long time. Let’s take a look at the mistakes one should avoid while preparing a roti.

When making rotis, you need to knead the dough; but if you don’t let it rest for 15 minutes, the gluten in the flour can’t properly form, and the rotis start to get tough.

Do not turn over the rotis more than 4 or 5 times on the pan. If you do this, the flour loses its internal moisture, due to which the rotis become hard when they cool down.

If you bake the rotis in a pan that is too hot, then the rotis do not get cooked properly and they become dry in no time.

It is always recommended to opt for whole wheat flour over refined flour. Refined flour makes your roti go hard and rubbery within no time; not to mention, there are many health advantages of whole wheat flour too, as compared to refined flour.

The rotis will become dry if you bake them on one side for longer than 15 seconds. So, anytime you roast it, do it on the griddle by cooking it for 15 seconds on one side and over 30 seconds on the other.