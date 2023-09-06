Want To Overcome Sleeplessness? Follow These 5 Amazing Tips

Nowadays, most of us struggle with the problem of sleeplessness. There are many reasons behind it, including long working hours, an unhealthy lifestyle, or stress. Tossing and turning all night and not being able to sleep can be a huge obstacle to facing the next day with enthusiasm. If one doesn’t sleep well at night, they can face many problems like fatigue, irritability, and sleep disturbances throughout the next day. But long months of sleep deprivation can also increase the risk of many diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer’s.

A good night’s sleep routine is always essential for overall health. Getting 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep at night will help you face the next day energized and refreshed. So today let’s take a look at some easy tips that are important for good physical and mental health, vitality, and productivity.

1. Proper routine for good sleep:

Parents should make it a routine for babies and toddlers to go to sleep at a certain time every day. When that time comes, the children should automatically go to sleep and stop any other activities immediately. The same should also be applied to adults. They should also make it a habit to go to bed at a specific time each night, which will help them get a good sleep at night. No matter what the job is, everyone should make it a habit to go to bed at a certain time and follow it regularly for good results.

2. Positive thoughts:

Throughout the day, our minds may think of many negative things, but practising this even before going to bed will prevent you from falling asleep. So make it a habit to go to sleep with positive thoughts and remember only the happy moments of the day. The happiness that arises from your positive thoughts can significantly contribute to getting a sound sleep at night.

3. No Alcohol and Junk Foods:

If you have habits like spicy food, junk food, overeating, and drinking alcohol before going to sleep, cut them first. Similarly, taking caffeine in the evening can hinder a restful night’s sleep, according to experts. Similarly, sugary foods and drinks should also be avoided at night. Because the energy surge and subsequent collapse they create mess up the biological clock.

4. No mobile, TV, or laptop:

Avoid using and watching mobile, TV, computer, or laptop 1 hour before going to sleep. Overall, the blue light emitted by gadgets inhibits the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. So it is suggested to keep such devices out of the bedroom before going to sleep.

5. Reading habit:

Lying in bed and reading good books for some time instils positive thoughts in the mind and leads to restful sleep. The habit of reading a book is considered very good for a sound sleep at night, rather than lying in bed using a mobile phone. Reading while sitting or lying down in bed before bed improves overall sleep quality.