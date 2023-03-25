It is often noticed that children fall ill during the changing season and their routine of school, and extracurricular activities get affected. Due to falling ill again and again, they start falling behind in everything and their self-confidence also starts decreasing. So as parents it is very much needed to teach your children how to maintain personal hygiene.

This can solve a lot of problems. Here we are telling you 5 personal hygiene habits you should inculcate in your children so that they can take care of themselves with confidence and stay away from diseases.

Must teach these 5 personal hygiene habits to children:

1. Cleaning hands: According to Health Direct, bacteria or virus reaches the face or mouth only with the help of hands. So, if you make the child wash their hands regularly, they can avoid many diseases. You tell the child that they should eat food only after cleaning their hands with soap for 20 seconds. Apart from this, whenever the hands are dirty, after coming from the toilet, after touching an animal, after coughing or sneezing, definitely clean the hands with soap.

2. Need to take a bath every day: You must make the child the habit of bathing daily. It would be better if he takes a good bath with soap in the morning and before going to bed. Apart from this, tell them about the spots on the body that need special cleanliness. For example, under the arm, genital area, between fingers, private parts, etc. It is also necessary to dry yourself well after taking a bath.

3. Brushing teeth: It is essential to inculcate the habit of brushing teeth twice a day in children. Apart from this, parents should help in cleaning the teeth until the child is 7 years old. They should at least brush for 2 minutes and then clean the tongue thoroughly with a tongue cleaner.

4. Cleaning clothes and shoes: Teach children to get used to wearing clean clothes. Whenever they come from outside, teach them to change their clothes and do laundry. They should also change their dirty socks, underwear, etc. to stay clean and hygienic

5. Shoes outside: Teach children that whenever they come from outside, they should take off their shoes and enter the house. By doing this, bacteria from the outside will not be able to come inside the house. So, if you teach these habits to your children from a young age they will remember these habits for a lifetime which will help them to stay fit and healthy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here