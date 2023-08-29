Want To Reduce Body Fat? Try These Yoga Asanas At Home

A sedentary lifestyle in today’s world, coupled with a lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet, has started creating issues in our bodies. Practising yoga on a regular basis can help you lead a healthy lifestyle and is beneficial for your overall well-being too. Yoga can help you gain strength, improve flexibility, reduce body fat, manage stress, and tone your body. According to yoga instructor Savita Yadav, there are a few yoga asanas that can easily be done at home and help you maintain your body weight. All you need is a yoga mat to practise these yoga asanas. Take a look.

Padmasana: Sit on the mat and interlock the fingers of your hands. Slowly stretch your body and raise your hands for a count of 20. Gently bring your hands down while breathing out. This yoga is extremely beneficial for your knees and ankles.

Kawa Chalasana: This asana helps you to strengthen your lower body and to tone your muscles. To perform this, you need to sit on your toes on one side and place your palms on your knees. Keep the other knee on the mat and extend the other leg forward (like baby steps on the knees). This will help you walk on the mat. Perform this on alternate sides at least 5 to 10 times. Keeping your waist and neck straight

Virabhadrasana: This helps to tone your thighs and shoulders. To perform this asana, put your one leg forward in a stretching position and the other leg at your side, stretch it backwards and raise your hands in the air making a namaskaram and holding the position for at least a few minutes. This will also help you to lose your belly fat and tone your body muscles.

Adho Mukha Svanasana: This helps to tone your whole body and also helps in blood circulation. Stand on the mat, put your palms and feet on the mat and raise your hips, thighs and waist in the air. Hold the position tight for a few seconds and release it slowly.

In between these asanas, you can take a break but keep moving. Stand up on the mat and lift both of your hands while inhaling. Then jump while you exhale, and make sure to attach both of your legs. Do this 10 times.