Want To Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast? Check Out Masala Dalia’s Recipe

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. It is always recommended not to skip breakfast. It boosts your energy level throughout the day and provides you with other essential benefits. If you are looking for a healthy breakfast meal, then masala dalia might be a good option for you. Let’s take a look at its recipe. You will need approximately 8 minutes to prepare it, 10 minutes of cooking time, and can serve almost 4 people. This recipe can easily be made in a pressure cooker.

Ingredients

Oatmeal, 2 bowls

Half a cup of finely chopped carrots

Half a cup of finely chopped onions

Half a cup of chopped beans

A cup of chopped cabbage

Potatoes chopped into two cube sizes

Green chillies, finely chopped (as per requirement)

Four spoons of ghee

Three teaspoons of coriander powder

One teaspoon of cumin powder

Two pinches of asafoetida

Salt (as per requirement)

One piece each of cinnamon, cardamom, and black cardamom

One teaspoon cumin

Half a teaspoon of garam masala

Kashmiri red chilli powder (as required)

How to make it