Want To Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast? Check Out Masala Dalia’s Recipe

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. It is always recommended not to skip breakfast. It boosts your energy level throughout the day and provides you with other essential benefits. If you are looking for a healthy breakfast meal, then masala dalia might be a good option for you. Let’s take a look at its recipe. You will need approximately 8 minutes to prepare it, 10 minutes of cooking time, and can serve almost 4 people. This recipe can easily be made in a pressure cooker.
Ingredients
- Oatmeal, 2 bowls
- Half a cup of finely chopped carrots
- Half a cup of finely chopped onions
- Half a cup of chopped beans
- A cup of chopped cabbage
- Potatoes chopped into two cube sizes
- Green chillies, finely chopped (as per requirement)
- Four spoons of ghee
- Three teaspoons of coriander powder
- One teaspoon of cumin powder
- Two pinches of asafoetida
- Salt (as per requirement)
- One piece each of cinnamon, cardamom, and black cardamom
- One teaspoon cumin
- Half a teaspoon of garam masala
- Kashmiri red chilli powder (as required)
How to make it
- Put the pressure cooker on the gas and allow it to heat up a bit. Once it’s ready, put the dry oatmeal in and fry it for a few seconds. Then take it out and keep it aside.
- Next, put some ghee or oil (as per choice) in the pressure cooker, and then put some garam masala and asafoetida.
- Once it’s roasted, add onions and fry it. When slightly roasted, add all the dry spices and fry them. Then add potatoes, beans, carrots, cabbage, and all the other ingredients.
- Add some salt, mix it well, and add some water so that the spices don’t burn. Now be ready to add the oatmeal and mix it well.
- Next, add four cups of water and put the lid on the pressure cooker.
- Cook it on a medium flame for at least two whistles, turn off the gas, and let it sit for some time.
- The masala dalia is now ready. You can add paneer, mushrooms, and coriander leaves and serve it.
- You can also serve it with curd or buttermilk.