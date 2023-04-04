Want To Try Chakki Chalanasana? Learn It From Yoga Queen Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is said to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Malaika’s toned physique and commitment to fitness have made her a role model for many. The actress never fails to emphasise the importance of self-care and self-love. Proof of the same is her social media feed, where she regularly shares glimpses of her workouts.

When not in the gym, you will notice her practising several yoga which helps to improve the flexibility, strength, balance, and posture of the body. Malaika Arora strongly believes in the value of yoga, meditation, and pranayama as well as the necessity of preserving and promoting awareness of mental health.

Recently, Malaika Arora posted a video of herself doing a powerful yoga asana, Chakki Chalanasana. Encouraging the audience, she wrote, “Hello Divas, let’s welcome another beautiful day to practice Yoga. The posture I’m doing is a version of Chakki Chalanasana, a powerful yoga asana. This position helps to relieve stress, enhances digestion, tones and strengthens the abdominal muscles, and increases mental clarity. So give it a try, and feel the benefits for yourself.”

Check it out-

Chakki Chalanasana, also known as Grinding Pose or Milling Pose, is a yoga asana that resembles the circular motion of grinding flour on a stone mill. This asana is an excellent way to improve digestion and tone the abdominal muscles.

To begin this pose, sit on a yoga mat with your legs stretched out in front of you. Make sure that you keep your back straight and place your hands on your knees. Now, bring your feet closer to your body so that your knees are bent, and your feet are flat on the floor. Interlock your fingers and stretch your arms straight in front of you, at shoulder height. Begin to move your arms in a circular motion, as if you are grinding something on a millstone. As you do this, take deep breaths and maintain a steady rhythm. This pose is best for the ones who spend long hours sitting or standing, as it helps to release tension in the lower back and hips.

