Who doesn’t like spicy and delicious chaat? Most of us do, but chaat is considered as a high-calorie and oily junk food. Due to this, many people avoid eating chaat. Do you know there are healthy options of chaat as well? One such is the sweet potato chaat. Famous chef Ranveer Brar shared the recipe of this tasty sweet potato chaat and its accompanying red chutney on his Instagram, which is currently going viral.

Sweet potato is regarded as the best source of calcium, potassium, copper, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. So you may find this chaat delightful, as well as nutritious. Let’s learn how to make sweet potato chaat at home.

Ingredients for sweet potato:

2-4 sweet potato (parboiled, roasted, peeled and diced)

¼ cup ghee

Prepared red chutney

Salt to taste

1 ginger (chopped)

2-3 green chilli (chopped)

Few coriander leaves (chopped)

1 large onion (chopped)

Puffed rice

Ingredients for red chilli chutney:

2 tbsp oil

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 black cardamom seeds

1 large onion (chopped)

½ ginger (chopped)

2-3 garlic cloves (roughly chopped)

10-15 dry red chillies (seedless and soaked)

1 tbsp jamun vinegar

Salt to taste

½ tbsp mustard oil,

1 tbsp jaggery powder,

½ cup water

Ingredients for garnishing:

Puffed rice

Fresh coriander

Process for roasting:

Put the parboiled sweet potato over a bed of warm coals and roast it thoroughly from both sides.

Peel the potatoes, cut them into dice, and set them aside for use later as soon as they are cold enough.

Process for preparing sweet potato chaat:

Take ginger, green chilies, onions, and coriander leaves and mix them well in a bowl and set aside. Then fry the sweet potatoes in ghee, till it gets nicely crisp from all sides. Once finished, put it on a plate and set it aside. Now, add salt as per taste in the sweet potatoes and mix it well, before adding the puffed rice and the chopped onion and green chilli mixture. Serve it warm and garnish it with puffed rice and a coriander sprig.

Process for preparing red chutney

In a pan, add oil, fenugreek seeds and let it splutter. Then saute the onion, ginger, and garlic for a minute before adding the cumin, fennel, and black cardamom seeds. Then, cook the soaked red chillies for five minutes. Now, mix in the jamun vinegar and salt to taste. Cook for one minute over medium heat. Then add mustard oil, water, and jaggery powder in and cook for 5 mins until the chillies become soft. Once it’s cooled down, grind it into a smooth paste. Your red chili sauce is ready.

The recipe takes 10 minutes for preparation, and 15 to 20 minutes for cooking.

