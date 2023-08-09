Watch: Former MasterChef Australia Judge Amazed By Madurai Street Food Vendor's ‘Dream Skills’

Renowned chef and former MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan seems to have left a piece of his heart in India during his visit this year in May. The 56-year-old restaurateur fell in love with Indian street food so much so that he still keeps on sharing videos and pictures from his time in the country. When Gary was in Madurai, he was clearly impressed with the skills of a street food vendor makingbun parotta. He also shot a video of the man effortlessly preparing the dish without even looking at the dough. Amazed by the young man’s ability to handle the dough delicately, Gary said, “Watch the experts!" Fascinated by the man’s incredible speed, he calls it a “30 secondbun parotta."

Sharing the video, Gary Mehigan wrote, “Dream skills as far as I’m concerned. I may have posted this before but every time I watch it…wow. This was in Madurai in Tamil Nadu at a shop making and selling bun parotta. You tease this super light and crisp bread apart and dip it into a number of different spicy gravies. My goodness it’s delicious and I want one now.”

Gary Mehigan’s followers on Instagram were also amazed to see the street food vendor’s lightning-fast skills. One user, sharing his own experience, wrote, “I live at Madurai and I’m very proud to say Madurai is heaven for parottas. Next time you visit Madurai please try Jigarthanda, paruthi paal, pal Bun.”

Another suggested, “A MOST important rule when it comes to eating parotta, CHEW IT CAREFULLY. Otherwise it’ll cause a lot of pain in your intestines. This is delicious served with goat curry.”

Earlier, Gary Mehigan had reminisced about enjoying idiyappam, a popular South Indian dish made with rice flour, in Madurai. The clip he shared on Instagram showcased his appreciation for the city’s food. “Here’s something I was thinking about this morning ‘idyappam’ which is a rice flour paste pressed into a fine noodle and steamed. This place was a little a street stall in Madurai in Tamil Nadu in India’s South East. I plumped for the sweet version which was the warm idyappam drenched in coconut milk and scattered with fresh coconut and jaggery. Just amazing, soft, creamy and sweet with a little chew from the coconut,” the chef wrote on Instagram.

Other than idiyappam and bun parotta in Madurai, Gary Mehigan also enjoyedrava dosa, kola urundai and mullu murungai vadai.His exploration, however, did not end there. In Hyderabad, the chef tried the mouth-wateringhaleemandbiryani.