Ways To Keep Your Children Healthy During Monsoons

The onset of monsoon has led to an increase in waterlogging across different parts of the city. Thus resulting in the rise of mosquito breeding areas leading to an increase in the number of waterborne diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea. Given these risks, it becomes crucial to take preventive measures to protect children from such diseases:

Dr Jayant Khandare, Consultant Pediatrics and Neonatology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune shares tips to keep your children healthy during monsoons:

We should try to keep our surroundings clean. By ensuring that there is no stagnant water around, we can prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.Leptospirosis, another waterborne bacterial disease common during monsoon, can be prevented by removing stagnant water. Further, it is advisable to use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets at home to shield children from mosquito bites. Dressing them in long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks can provide an extra layer of protection. Maintaining personal hygiene is imperative. Encouraging children to wash their hands frequently and take a shower immediately after getting wet in the rain is important to minimize the risk of diseases. Additionally, it is important to ensure that children consume nutritious foods such as citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, yogurt with probiotics, mushrooms, berries, and lean meats to boost immunity. It is also important to keep them hydrated with an adequate intake of filtered fluids.

By following these preventive measures, we can ensure a healthier and safer monsoon season for our children. However, if a child experiences symptoms such as high-grade fever, vomiting, cold, and cough that are not improving or getting worse, it is crucial to consult a paediatrician for proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.