Ways To Protect Your Children From Dengue Fever

With the arrival of the monsoon, the vector-borne disease Dengue fever is on the rise in Delhi. According to PTI, a total of 163 Dengue cases have been registered till mid-July. Children are more prone to Dengue, as they are exposed to outdoor activities. They are likely to be at schools, or playing on streets. With heavy rainfall, water tends to collect in containers, dwellings and drains and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Dengue occurs due to the bite of an Aedes mosquito and shows symptoms like headache, muscle pain, joint pains, nausea etc. Parents must take care of their children in these crucial times and must take measures to control the mosquito-spread. Here are things that parents must keep in mind to prevent children from Dengue fever.

Make yourself aware of the symptoms

Parents must know the symptoms of Dengue. Better knowledge of symptoms can help to prevent the disease to become fatal. Headache, fever, vomiting, pain behind the eye, fatigue, and skin rash are the symptoms to watch out for. Parents should not ignore such symptoms in their children and immediately consult a doctor.

Ensure that children are covered properly

Parents must ensure that their children are covered properly. They should make sure that the children are wearing full-sleeved clothes while going to school or while playing outside so that they are protected from mosquito bites.

Using repellants

There are many repellants available in the market that provide protection from mosquito bites. There are few repellants that are specially made for children owing to their sensitive skin.

Adding immunity-boosting elements to the diet

A diet rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C and proteins always helps in strengthening immunity. So make sure to incorporate lots of fruits and vegetables into the diet. Parents can make sure to incorporate fruits like Prane, Kiwi, Papaya, Strawberries etc into children’s diets for enhancing their immunity. Parents can also include garlic in their children’s dies as it is a potent immunity-boosting food.

Keep indoors safe

Keeping indoors clean and hygienic can help to reduce the risk of diseases caused by the monsoon weather. Parents must make sure that water is not collected in the pots, tyres or utensils.