Weight Control To Improving Skin, Health Benefits Of Herbal Tea

One of the most widely consumed beverages globally is herbal tea. It is believed that this drink offers several proven health benefits, including a reduced risk of diabetes and certain cancers, such as lung, breast and prostate. Let us today take a look at the health benefits of consuming herbal tea:

Black Tea

Black tea lowers the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol and kidney stones while boosting the body’s metabolism, as per studies. It contains a specific group of polyphenols known as theaflavins which are not found in other types of tea. These theaflavins develop during oxidation and account for 3 per cent to 6 per cent of the tea’s polyphenols. They promote heart health by helping to lower blood cholesterol and reduce the risk of stroke.

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon promotes collagen production, enhancing skin elasticity and hydration, resulting in firmer and plumper skin. It is also effective in treating acne. Additionally, cinnamon is believed to stimulate hair growth, with some reports suggesting that cinnamon oil aids in hair growth and dandruff removal. Moreover, cinnamon contains a phenolic compound called catechin, which helps combat stomach issues like indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

Lemon Tea

Lemon tea, with its citric acid content, aids in liver purification and complete body detoxification. It contains a small number of carbohydrates in the form of dietary fibre and simple sugars, which regulate metabolism and promote gut health. The astringent properties in lemon tea effectively remove dead skin cells and rejuvenate facial skin.

Green Tea

Green tea is a highly beneficial beverage in multiple aspects. It possesses antioxidative, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties that not only aid in weight control but also improve mental health, alleviate stress and induce relaxation. Additionally, green tea helps combat inflammation in the body, with the component epigallocatechin-3-gallate exhibiting anti-inflammatory effects. Green tea extract also contributes to reduced fasting plasma glucose and insulin concentrations.