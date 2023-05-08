CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Weight Loss Tips: These Small Changes Can Help You Loose Weight Faster
1-MIN READ

Weight Loss Tips: These Small Changes Can Help You Loose Weight Faster

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 21:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Weight Loss Tips: Incorporating these five lifestyle changes can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Weight Loss Tips: Incorporating these five lifestyle changes can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Weight Loss Tips: Small changes can make a big difference, so start small and gradually incorporate these lifestyle changes into your daily routine

Weight Loss is a not an easy journey, but a necessary one for everyone. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for leading a healthy and fulfilling life. However, with busy schedules and tempting foods, it can be challenging to stay on track. Fortunately, incorporating a few simple lifestyle changes can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Here are five lifestyle changes that you must make for weight loss.

  • Physical activity
    Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight. You don’t have to spend hours at the gym to stay active. You can start by taking the stairs instead of an elevator or walking to work instead of driving. Small changes like these can help you burn calories and stay active throughout the day.
  • Focus on whole, nutritious food
    Having a balanced diet that includes whole, nutritious foods is essential for weight loss. You should aim to consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains through the day. Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues.
  • Portion control
    Portion control is key to maintaining a healthy weight. You don’t have to give up your favourite foods, but you should pay attention to how much you are eating. Using smaller plates or measuring your food can help you control your portions and avoid overeating.
  • Get enough sleep
    Getting enough sleep is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. Lack of sleep can lead to increased hunger and cravings, which can lead to overeating and in turn weight gain. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night to help regulate your appetite and maintain a healthy weight.
  • Keep stress in control
    Stress can have a significant impact on your weight. When you’re stressed, your body releases cortisol, a hormone that can lead to weight gain. Finding ways to manage your stress, such as meditation or yoga, can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Nishad Thaivalappil
Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
Tags:
  1. Weight Loss
  2. weight loss tips
  3. how to lose weight
  4. lifestyle
  5. food
  6. health and fitness
  7. health tips
first published:May 08, 2023, 21:49 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 21:49 IST