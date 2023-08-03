Weight Management To Improved Digestion, Here's Why You Must Add Olive Oil To Your Diet

Most of the time, while looking for a solution to our health problems, we overlook what’s right in front of us. You simply need to walk to your kitchen, and you’ll find plenty of staple foods which will not only make your meals delicious, but will also contribute effectively to boost your health. One such staple food is olive oil. Olive oil contains a ton of healthy fatty acids and potent antioxidants, making it a must-add to your regular dietary habits. Here, we have compiled a list of benefits of adding Olive Oil to diet:

May Reduce Cancer Risk

Scientists believe that olive oil reduces the chance of developing some particular types of cancer. The antioxidants present in olive oil reduce oxidative damage done by free radicals, which are the primary factor that leads to the development of cancer.

May Reduce Diabetes Risk

Olive Oil has also been found to be an excellent shield against type 2 diabetes. According to various studies, olive oil has a positive impact on insulin sensitivity and keeps blood sugar levels controlled. A diet consisting of olive oil reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by more than 40%.

Weight Management

Replacing unhealthy refined oils with olive oil may turn out to be beneficial in terms of weight management. The monounsaturated fatty acid found in olive oil maintains blood sugar levels, while ensuring good heart health. Olive oil also keeps you satiated for a longer duration, ultimately leading to lower calorie consumption.

Improves Brain Functioning

Olive Oil is found to have beneficial properties that can aid in reducing the risk of the most common neurodegenerative disorder, Alzheimer’s disease. While more research is yet to be done to confirm the impact of olive oil on the particular disease, it indeed improves brain functioning.

Reduces Cholesterol Levels

Olive oil consumption is linked to reducing bad cholesterol levels. It has abundant polyphenols which lowers blood pressure. Therefore, people with hypertension can add olive oil for its benefits, shielding our hearts from different diseases.

Boosts Digestion

Olive oil, besides the above mentioned benefits, also maintains the health of our digestive tract. Regular consumption of olive oil can help fight digestive disorders and thus contributes to maintaining regular bowel motions.