What Are Aphrodisiacs? Foods That Boost Your Libido

It is important to lead a healthy life. However, to make that happen one must follow a few rules strictly. Among those is to have a healthy diet. It also enhances your sex life in numerous ways. This happens by increasing your desire, enhancing blood flow, improving your heart health, and helping you build better stamina.

According to research, maintaining a diet high in vegetables and lean proteins and low in sugar and saturated fat helps boost you your libido besides improving your health.

Here are 5 foods to boost your libido

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is known to contain phenylethylamine. It releases endorphins and better your mood. Besides that, it also contains flavonoids which improve your blood flow and lower blood pressure. This helps you avoid erectile dysfunction Salmon

Salmon is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. This makes it good for your heart. In a 2017 study titled “Omega-3 fatty acids in atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease," it was found that Omega-3s reduce the accumulation of plaque in your arteries. This way it improves your blood flow. Oysters

Oysters contain high levels of zinc because of which they are considered aphrodisiacs. Zinc is essential for the production of testosterone. It is also notable for improving sperm count. Avocado

Avocado contains high levels of healthy fats and potassium. It aids in improving your blood flow and increases your energy levels. Moreover it is rich in vitamin E, which improves hormone production which is necessary for a healthy sex life. Watermelon

Among fruits, it is recommended to consume watermelon which contains citrulline. Citrulline is an amino acid that improves blood flow. Studies suggest that it increases nitric oxide production, which aids in sexual arousal. This hydrating fruit helps with natural lubrication as well.

