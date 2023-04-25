What are Fertility Enhancement Surgeries? And When Should You Undertake Them?

Infertility is a condition experienced by many women due to infertility issues that adversely affect the woman’s reproductive system by lowering her chances of conceiving naturally. In cases like this, fertility-enhancing surgeries can correct fertility issues and enhance fertility in women.

What are Fertility Enhancing Surgeries?

“Fertility-enhancing surgeries help enhance or restore fertility in women with fertility issues due to an array of conditions. At first, the fertility specialists observe the patient’s overall health and the cause behind infertility. After careful consideration, the specialist chooses the ideal surgery which can correct infertility issues in women,” says Dr Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru.

Types of Fertility Enhancing Surgeries

When people face fertility complications, there are two types of fertility-enhancing surgeries namely-

Laparoscopy

A Laparoscopy is an advanced surgical procedure that helps diagnose and correct various infertility complications. “It is a minimally invasive procedure where a thin tube named a laparoscope is inserted through a small incision made on the abdomen. This laparoscope has a light and a camera placed for the specialist to get a clear view of abnormal changes inside the body,” adds Dr Prasad. Hysteroscopy

A Hysteroscopy is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that helps examine the shape of the uterine lining and cavity. Dr Prasad states, “During this procedure, the tip of the hysteroscope is inserted into the vagina and moved to the uterus through the cervix for the specialist to observe possible abnormal changes or complications in and around the uterus such as uterine adhesions, polyps or growths.”

When are these treatments done?

Through these procedures like Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy, fertility professionals can diagnose and treat various infertility problems. Dr Prasad explains the different infertility problems that can be diagnosed by procedures like Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy:

Ovarian Cysts

These fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries make it difficult for a woman to conceive naturally however with the help of a laparoscopy surgery, the ovarian cysts can be removed. Adhesions

Adhesions are bands of scar tissues that block the fallopian tube preventing the fusion of the sperm and the egg. This in turn affects the fertility of a woman. These issues can be resolved by Laparoscopic surgery which removes the adhesions from abdominal organs. Fibroids

These abnormal non-cancerous growths which develop in a woman’s uterus might pose difficulties while conceiving hence it is essential to remove such fibroids by Laparoscopy or Hysteroscopy especially if it distorts the uterine cavity. After the fibroids are removed, the patient may plan a pregnancy. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a condition that indicates the presence of multiple small cysts in the ovaries. To treat PCOS, a procedure called Laparoscopic ovarian drilling can be performed. Blocked Fallopian Tubes

Pregnancy can be achieved when the egg and the sperm are fused in the fallopian tube. When the fallopian tubes are blocked, the fertility specialist can perform a laparoscopy surgery to remove the blockage.

In conclusion, one should recognize the relevance of the advancement of technologies in every sector including the medical sphere. With the advancement of technology, numerous fertility complications can be treated or rectified by fertility specialists with the support of technological equipment and procedures.

