Home » Lifestyle » What Are The Benefits Of Reciting Hanuman Sathika On Tuesdays? Expert Reveals
1-MIN READ

What Are The Benefits Of Reciting Hanuman Sathika On Tuesdays? Expert Reveals

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 10:29 IST

Delhi, India

Hanuman Sathika is a powerful hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman.

Reciting the Hanuman Sathika on Tuesdays is auspicious and can eradicate troubles from your life.

One of the most revered deities in Hinduism, Lord Hanuman, is worshipped on Tuesdays. According to religious beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the 9th avatar of Lord Shiva, who took birth 19 times. Hanuman was born on a Tuesday during the full moon of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Thus, on Tuesdays, worshippers offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. In Hindi, Tuesdays are also referred to as Mangalvar, which means a fortunate day. One can worship Hanuman during any day of the week, but Tuesdays are considered more auspicious.

On Tuesdays, Lord Hanuman should be offered a paste of red flowers and ghee. Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma says that reciting the Hanuman Sathika on Tuesdays is extremely auspicious and can eradicate troubles from your life. He says that if a person is drowning in debt and wants to get rid of it, then reciting Hanuman Sathika on Tuesday can free them from debt.

According to the Pandit, the recitation of Hanuman Sathika on Tuesday makes a person financially strong and sound. They will also have a healthy and disease-free body. Reciting Hanuman Sathika also increases a person’s respect and honour in society.

Shri Hanuman Sathika is a powerful hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman. The word Sathika comes from the fact that it has a total of sixty Chopais. Great devotee poet Shri Tulsidas is the author of Hanuman Sathika. Tulsidas is also the author of the Hanuman Chalisa, which has a total of forty Chopais in it.

For best results, it is recommended that Hanuman Sathika should be recited systematically for sixty days, after starting it on a Tuesday.

first published:September 06, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 10:29 IST