What Are The Most Common Mental Health Problems In Women? Find Out

Mental health issues do not discriminate- anyone at any stage of life can go through challenges and there mental health can get impacted but there are certain conditions that are seen more in women due to a combination of biological, hormonal, psychological, and social factors. Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor, wellness coach and founder, Enso Wellness shares some of the most common mental health problems that affect women include:

Anxiety issues or disorders

Various forms of anxieties have been seen more in women like generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder or OCD (Obsessive compulsive disorder). Hormonal fluctuations and conditioning as a girl/woman since childhood can contribute to increased anxiety in women. Depression

Depression is more common in women than in men. Hormonal fluctuations, such as those experienced during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, can contribute to increased susceptibility. Social factors, societal pressures plays a bigger role. Mood Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum

We also see many females experience mood disorders like postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety during and after pregnancy or child delivery. Hormonal fluctuations, sleep deprivation, and the challenges of motherhood contribute to these conditions. Eating Disorders

An expectation of always looking presentable and fit also forces conditions like anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder which defiantly give body image issues and can contribute to the development of these disorders. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

In a patriarchal culture like ours, women from a very young age are more likely to experience PTSD due to a higher likelihood of exposure to traumatic events, such as emotional negligence, abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

As the name suggests, an individual is always on border and navigating emotions becomes difficult. This disorder is more commonly diagnosed in women. BPD is characterized by emotional dysregulation, unstable relationships, and a sense of identity disturbance. Self-Harm and Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

Women are more likely to engage in non-suicidal self-injury behaviors, such as cutting or burning, as a way to cope with emotional distress.

All genders go through emotional and mental health challenges but as we are talking about women, they are at higher risk due to the stigma surrounding mental health, seeking help on time and the societal pressures they go through at every stage of life.