What Are The Side Effects Of Dehydration? Benefits Of Drinking Water

Water is vital for overall good health. We all know that 60% of the human body is made up of water. It is thus important to keep yourself hydrated so that the brain and body cells can function smoothly. Drinking enough water a day is crucial to avoid various health issues caused by dehydration. Here are some side effects of dehydration:

Low energy

Drinking less water can make your body weak and lethargic. Water is needed to keep your body energised. Lack of water can make you feel tired, and the efficiency of doing work also decreases.

Slower Metabolism

Dehydration can also lead to a slower metabolism. A body needs a proper amount of water to function every day, and a lack of it can easily slow down the metabolism of the body, resulting in a lack of energy.

Weight Gain

Lack of consumption of water can lead to various health issues, including the risk of chronic diseases, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, especially in the belly area of the body.

On the other hand, there are various advantages if water is consumed in a sufficient and right amount. Let’s take a look at them:

Boosts skin’s health and beauty.

Delivers oxygen throughout the body.

Forms saliva and mucus.

Lubricates the joints.

Cushions the brain, spinal cord, and other sensitive issues.

Regulates body temperature.

Maintains blood pressure.

Prevents kidney damage.

Every day, the body loses water through different forms like urine, perspiration, and bowel movements. The body at least requires 3 litres a day for the human body to function properly. The best time to drink water to maximise its effectiveness on the body is these:

After waking up: Drinking a glass of water soon after waking up helps activate your internal organs and helps remove toxins from the body.

Before meal: Drinking a glass of water 30 minutes before a meal helps with the digestion of food.

Before Bath: Drinking a glass of water before taking a bath helps lower blood pressure.

Before Sleep: Drinking a glass of water an hour before bed helps replenish any fluid loss that occurs during the night.