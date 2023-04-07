What Causes Low Self-Esteem And How To Deal With It

Low self-esteem is a common problem where individuals have a negative perception of themselves and a lack of confidence in their abilities or worth. People with low self-esteem often feel inadequate, and insecure, and may struggle to assert themselves or pursue their goals. They may also engage in self-critical thoughts and behaviours, such as putting themselves down or avoiding challenges.

This can have various negative effects on mental health, relationships, and overall quality of life.

Why do we deal with low self-esteem? Many factors can contribute to low self-esteem, including:

Childhood experiences: Negative experiences such as abuse, neglect, or criticism from caregivers can lead to low self-esteem later in life. Trauma: Traumatic experiences such as physical or emotional trauma, can have a significant impact on a person’s self-esteem. Social comparison: Comparing oneself to others, especially in areas where one perceives themselves as lacking, can lead to feelings of inferiority and low self-esteem. Lack of support: A lack of positive support from family, friends, or colleagues can also contribute to low self-esteem. Cultural or societal messages: Cultural or societal messages that reinforce unrealistic standards of beauty, success, or achievement can contribute to low self-esteem.

Here are five ways to boost low self-esteem:

Self-compassion: Be kind and understanding towards yourself, and try not to judge yourself harshly. Acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses and accept yourself as you are. Challenge negative self-talk: Pay attention to your internal dialogue and try to replace negative self-talk with positive affirmations. For example, instead of thinking “I’m not good enough," try thinking “I am capable and deserving of success." Set achievable goals: Set small, achievable goals for yourself and work towards them. Accomplishing these goals can boost your self-confidence and give you a sense of accomplishment. Surround yourself with positive influences: Spend time with people who uplift and support you. Avoid toxic relationships or people who bring you down. Take care of yourself: Take care of your physical, emotional, and mental health. This includes getting enough sleep, eating healthily, exercising regularly, and engaging in activities that make you happy and fulfilled. When you take care of yourself, you feel better about yourself and your abilities.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here