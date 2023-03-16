Eye drops are used for several medical conditions of the eyes. Some contain antibiotics to treat an infection, while others provide relief from dry eye. If you use eye drops, you may wonder about their expiry. All eye drops have an expiration date and it is advised not to use them for too long after the bottle has been opened.

Sometimes, you use eye drops that have been in storage for a while but do you know these eye drops are more likely to break down and become contaminated than other medicines and tablets? Although some people do not pay attention to this and use it even after one month of opening the seal of the bottle, this can cause serious eye-related problems and infections.

Why should we not use eye drops after 28 days? Speaking to News18, Dr Richa Pyare (Eye Specialist) said that eyes are very delicate, and using eye drops is very sensitive. If we use the eye drops even after a month, then it may cause severe infections.

The expert said that preservatives are used in eye drops. These preservatives are used to protect the eyes against bacteria, fungi or viruses. Most medicines remain free from bacteria for a long time, but some eye drops, it is instructed not to use after 28 days. The doctor said that after opening the seal, the eye drop becomes contaminated within a certain period.

Dr Richa further said that if the eye drops are used even after one month, then the risk of many types of infections increases. After using expired eye drops, the black pupil in the eye is most prone to infections. In such conditions, the black pupil starts turning white. This can also cause permanent scarring in the pupil. Apart from this, conjunctivitis infection can also be detected. In very serious conditions, it can cause vision problems.

If you use eye drops even after a month, then symptoms like redness in the eyes, watery eyes and pain become evident. If you notice such symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor.

Dr Richa also said that when you are using eye drops, firstly clean your hands. You may see the method of its usage written on the label. Lie down on your back and tilt your head back. Hold the bottle over your eye, look up and put a single drop or few drops. Now, close your eyes and apply gentle pressure with your finger to the inside corner of the eye. After one month of its use, the eye drop bottle should ideally be thrown.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here