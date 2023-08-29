What Is a Blue Zone? Why People Living There Have Higher Life Expectancy Rates

Everyone wants to be healthy nowadays, but due to the change in lifestyle, people are becoming more prone to chronic diseases. Do you know there are certain geographic areas that have lower rates of chronic diseases and higher life expectancy rates? These areas are known as blue zones. Dan Buettner, a National Geographic explorer, along with his team of scientists, anthropologists and demographers, conducted research in several regions of the world, where people lived the longest. These five blue zones are located in:

Sardinia, Italy.

Okinawa, Japan.

Loma Linda, California.

Ikaria, Greece.

Niyoca, Costa Rica.

According to experts, almost 20% to 30% of genes determine the age of any person. It also includes lifestyle, environmental issues, diet, physical activity, etc. For most people who reach the age of 90 to 100, their lifestyle and genes play a significant role. They include 95% plant-based foods in their diet, excluding preservatives, sugar, and packaged drinks, and they include a minimum amount of meat and fish. This lifestyle helps them to prevent obesity, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

Blue zones teach us about healthy ageing. Nine healthy principles are believed to be the core of blue-zone living.

Physical activity or movement throughout the day is important.

Know your sense of purpose.

Relieve your stress and workload.

Eat until you are 80% full.

Try to include plant-based food items in your diet.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Connect with your community.

Prioritise your family.

Choose social circles that are healthy.

According to a National Institutes of Health report, whole grains are considered to reduce the risk of colon cancer and heart disease. Include vegetables and fruits in your diet, as well as dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc. Try to consume a smaller amount of meat, fish, or any other animal-sourced food items.

Ideas to get started:

Find some activities that you enjoy, like swimming, dancing, or gardening.

Set a reminder to move every hour.

Initially, try to include plant-based food once a week.

Practise positive self-talk.

Disconnect from technology when you are with your closest people.

Join any voluntary community group.

Play brain games.