What Is Gaslighting And Its Impact On Mental Health

The term gaslighting originated from the 1938 play titled Gas Light, which was later adapted into the 1940 movie Gas Light. In these stories, the male protagonist employs manipulative tactics to convince his wife that she is imagining things that are, in fact, real occurrences, such as the dimming of the house’s gas lights. This psychological manipulation leads the wife to question her sanity and believe she is going insane. The concept of gaslighting has since become synonymous with the manipulation of someone’s perception and reality to gain control over them emotionally and psychologically.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation and emotional abuse that occurs within a power dynamic where the abuser exerts control over the victim. In gaslighting situations, the abuser often exploits existing prejudices or vulnerabilities based on a person’s gender, sexuality, race, nationality, or socioeconomic class to gain power and control over the victim. Gaslighting can occur in any given situation— be it at the office, school or even home.

Here are a few examples of gaslighting at work:

Offensive Remarks

When a colleague makes offensive remarks, the gaslighter might first make racist or sexist comments before criticizing the behaviour, deflecting attention from their own inappropriate actions.

The gaslighter claims they never received an important presentation from you, even though you know you submitted it on priority. This tactic is meant to make you doubt yourself and your competence.

Whenever you bring up a topic that is important to you, the gaslighter becomes defensive, disagrees with your opinion, and may even become aggressive. They undermine your thoughts and feelings, making you question your judgment.

A gaslighting boss might claim to have completed a task or accomplished something significant, but in reality, they did nothing of the sort. This tactic is meant to inflate their importance and deceive others.

How Can Gaslighting Affect Your Mental Health?

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that aims to create uncertainty, doubt, and confusion in the victim. It may cause: