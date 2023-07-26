What is MIND Diet? How It May Improve Focus In Children

In the ever-evolving world of education, the quest for optimal focus and cognitive performance in school-aged children remains a top priority. Amidst various factors that influence a child’s ability to concentrate and learn effectively, diet plays a significant role in shaping their cognitive abilities. Recent research sheds light on the MIND Diet, suggesting a promising connection between this dietary pattern and improved focus in school-going children.

The MIND Diet is a nutrition plan specifically designed to promote brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older adults. This diet emphasises the consumption of brain-boosting foods while limiting those associated with cognitive impairment. Though initially aimed at adults, researchers have now turned their attention to exploring the impact of the MIND Diet on younger populations, particularly school-aged children.

According to a recent study conducted by a team of researchers from the American Society for Nutrition, a diet initially intended to combat cognitive decline in adults may also enhance attention in pre-adolescents. The research explored two diets: the Healthy Eating Index - 2015 (HEI-2015) and the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet, which prioritizes brain health by combining the Mediterranean and DASH diets.

The study’s lead researcher, Shelby Keye, PhD from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, found that adherence to the MIND diet positively correlated with children’s performance on an attentional inhibition task. “The ability to resist distracting stimuli — and found that only the MIND diet was positively linked with children’s performance on a task assessing attentional inhibition. This suggests that the MIND diet could have the potential to improve children’s cognitive development, which is important for success in school," she said.

The research analysed data from a previous cross-sectional study that included 85 participants aged 7 to 11 years old. The children completed a seven-day diet record, and their adherence to the HEI-2015 and MIND diets was calculated. Additionally, they performed an attentional inhibition task, with their accuracy and reaction time recorded. The study excluded children with neurological disorders like ADHD or autism to avoid confounding factors.

The results indicated that better adherence to the MIND diet was associated with higher accuracy on the attentional inhibition task. However, the researchers caution that further intervention studies would be necessary to establish any causal relationship definitively.

Key Components of the MIND Diet

The Mind Diet revolves around incorporating specific food groups that have been associated with cognitive benefits. It emphasises the key components including vegetables (Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, and colorful produce), berries (Blueberries and strawberries), whole grains (oats, quinoa, and brown rice), and nuts and legumes. Additionally, fatty fish such as salmon and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain development and cognitive performance.