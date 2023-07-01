What Is National Gingersnap Day? Recipe to Make Gingersnap Cookies at Home

NATIONAL GINGERSNAP DAY 2023: National Gingersnap Day, observed every year on July 1, is a celebration dedicated to the delicious and flavorful Gingersnap cookies. Gingersnaps are thin, crispy cookies with a delightful hint of ginger. These cookies are particularly popular during the winter holiday season in many Western countries.
Gingersnaps are known for their unique combination of sweetness and spiciness, making them a delightful treat for the taste buds. Not only are they delicious, but they also offer some potential health benefits. Gingersnap cookies are traditionally lower in calories compared to other sugary cookies, making them a relatively healthier choice for those who are mindful of their calorie intake. Moreover, ginger, the key ingredient in gingersnaps, is known for its potential benefits such as improving blood circulation and reducing bloating.
How to make gingersnap cookies?
Ingredients
- All-purpose flour
To avoid having thick and chewy gingersnaps, use a digital scale to correctly measure the quantity.
- Ginger
As per the recipe, you should use fresh ground ginger, not the one that has been stored on the shelf for too long.
- Cinnamon and cloves
Together with ginger, this trio gives these cookies their characteristic flavour and aroma.
- Fine sea salt
This helps to bring out the other flavours.
- Butter
Use unsalted butter in baking to control the amount of salt used.
- Granulated sugar
Aids in spreading the dough. Also used as a sugar coating to give the cookies a good texture.
- Molasses
Molasses gives gingersnaps their distinctive colour and flavour. Look for an unsweetened one
- Baking soda
This mixture also causes fissures to form in the dough where moisture escapes, giving it a wonderful cracked appearance and crunchy texture.
- Brown Sugar
Depending on the recipe, you will require light or dark brown sugar!
- Egg
Adds structure and keeps the cookies soft after baking.
Method
- In the bowl, combine the butter and sugar and mix in the molasses and egg.
- You can use a hand blender or a stand mixer.
- Then, to make the dough, combine the remaining dry ingredients.
- To portion out cookie dough balls, use a cookie scoop.
- Place each cookie dough ball on a cookie sheet and roll in sugar.
- Bake until the top is cracked, then cool fully on a wire rack.