What Is National Gingersnap Day? Recipe to Make Gingersnap Cookies at Home

NATIONAL GINGERSNAP DAY 2023: National Gingersnap Day, observed every year on July 1, is a celebration dedicated to the delicious and flavorful Gingersnap cookies. Gingersnaps are thin, crispy cookies with a delightful hint of ginger. These cookies are particularly popular during the winter holiday season in many Western countries.

Gingersnaps are known for their unique combination of sweetness and spiciness, making them a delightful treat for the taste buds. Not only are they delicious, but they also offer some potential health benefits. Gingersnap cookies are traditionally lower in calories compared to other sugary cookies, making them a relatively healthier choice for those who are mindful of their calorie intake. Moreover, ginger, the key ingredient in gingersnaps, is known for its potential benefits such as improving blood circulation and reducing bloating.

How to make gingersnap cookies?

Ingredients

All-purpose flour

To avoid having thick and chewy gingersnaps, use a digital scale to correctly measure the quantity. Ginger

As per the recipe, you should use fresh ground ginger, not the one that has been stored on the shelf for too long. Cinnamon and cloves

Together with ginger, this trio gives these cookies their characteristic flavour and aroma. Fine sea salt

This helps to bring out the other flavours. Butter

Use unsalted butter in baking to control the amount of salt used. Granulated sugar

Aids in spreading the dough. Also used as a sugar coating to give the cookies a good texture. Molasses

Molasses gives gingersnaps their distinctive colour and flavour. Look for an unsweetened one Baking soda

This mixture also causes fissures to form in the dough where moisture escapes, giving it a wonderful cracked appearance and crunchy texture. Brown Sugar

Depending on the recipe, you will require light or dark brown sugar! Egg

Adds structure and keeps the cookies soft after baking.

Method