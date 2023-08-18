What Is Postpartum Depression And How It Differs From Baby Blues

The birth of a child brings a lot of physical and hormonal changes in a mother’s body, which even affects the brain and neurons directly. This phase comes with a lot of emotional and mental stress too, which brings both anxiety and joy at the same time. During this time, postpartum depression is common. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioural changes that are observed in some women after giving birth. After giving birth, many women go through problems like body fatigue, mood swings, and depression. Most people do not take it very seriously, but these things should not be taken lightly as these can be signs of postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression can affect the mother along with the baby as well. Considering this depression as a medical condition, a doctor should be consulted for treatment. This might help new mothers overcome this problem in time. Sometimes it is also known as peripartum depression because it may start during pregnancy and last until after childbirth.

Sometimes an extreme mood change called postpartum psychosis may also develop after childbirth. Postpartum depression is not a flaw in the character or some sort of weakness. Sometimes it is just a simple complication of giving birth.

Difference Between Baby Blues Vs Postpartum Depression

Most new moms experience baby blues after 2-3 days of childbirth. The symptoms of baby blues only last for a few days and may include mood swings, anxiety, sadness, irritability, feeling overwhelmed, reduced concentration, problems in having a proper appetite, and insomnia. The symptoms of postpartum depression are totally different, and they last for a much longer time and need expert guidance. The symptoms include feeling depressed or severe mood swings, difficulty bonding with your baby, withdrawal from close acquaintances and family, inability to sleep or sleep too much, loss of energy, hopelessness, restlessness, severe anxiety or panic attacks, and recurring thoughts of death or suicide.

(If you experience any such signs of depression or postpartum depression, it is advised to immediately see your obstetrician or gynaecologist.)