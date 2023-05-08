What the Fork: Aubergine, Roast Lamb, Kunal Vijayakar Describes King Charles III’s Coronation Menu

I know that the Coronation of King Charles III has really no significance in our lives, but whether we like it or not, there will always be a middling bunch of people who remain fascinated with the pomp and pageantry.

The sympathetic may actually feel some kindred affiliation with the Windsors, even if the feelings are just those of misplaced nostalgia and cockeyed curiosity. For some old loyalists from the Parsee community, who may share a fine fascination for British Royalty, and I know of at least a couple of families, watched the live broadcast with gushing glee, and even postponed the Sunday Dhansak to cook up some special coronation recipes for the big day. It was indeed fortunate that the broadcast coincided with Indian Standard Lunch Time.

But is there such a thing as a traditional Coronation Menu? I believe there is, and I have inside information about it, straight from the horse’s mouth, which is the official royal website. Yes, Buckingham Palace has released a list of few dishes. Ken Hom’s Coronation Roast Rack of Lamb with Asian-style Marinade. Ken Hom is the man who showed the British how to cook Asian food. And his Coronation Roast Rack of Lamb is a mix of the East and the West. Tender lamb, robust enough to accept the East-West flavours of sesame oil, mustard, and soy sauce with poise and ease. Served with roast potatoes and a green salad.

Then there is Nadiya Hussain’s Coronation Aubergine. Nadiya Jamir Hussain is a British chef, columnist and author, who sparkled on BBC’s The Great British Bake Off. The Coronation aubergine is a vegetarian take on coronation chicken, instead made with aubergine, and sort of reflect some of the changes in the UK eating habits in the 70 years since the last time they had a coronation banquet. Aubergine cooked in olive oil with garlic, onion, paprika and dressed with Greek yoghurt, curry powder and mango chutney.

And then there is Adam Handling’s Strawberry and Ginger Trifle. Now, the Trifle by itself is not one of my favourite desserts. Considering, I have no great emotions about fruit, but when they all come together will sponge and cream, it just transforms itself into an irresistible potpourri of deliciousness. Frog by Adam Handling, a Michelin Star restaurant at Covent Garden, is all about British food. Adam Handling’s Strawberry and Ginger Trifle is the official dessert recipe for the Coronation of King Charles III, and is made with Scottish strawberries, Yorkshire Parkin cake, and eggs and dairy from British farmers. Can’t get more British than that can you now.

Except for the traditional Coronation Quiche, which even the RTI (Ratan Tata Institute) so proudly displayed on their special coronation week menu. The Quiche is a deep one. And I quote — “a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours”. It contains spinach, broad beans and tarragon, and is being recommended to be eaten with green salad and boiled new potatoes.

On coronation afternoon, I went to my club – the Willingdon Sports Club — for lunch. Contrary to popular perception, this club was not built by the British, but Indians, who were not allowed into British clubs such as the Royal Bombay Yatch Club and The Bombay Gymkhana, which refused entry to our forefathers.

And aptly, as the coronation was being shown Live on a small screen somewhere, the bigger screens being occupied by the IPL. I sat watching King Charles III being crowned, while I ordered and gorged on my Mutton Dhansak, brown rice, kebabs, and Kachumber.

Kunal Vijayakar is a food writer based in Mumbai. He tweets @kunalvijayakar and can be followed on Instagram @kunalvijayakar. His YouTube channel is called Khaane Mein Kya Hai. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

