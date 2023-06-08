What To Avoid For Optimal Bone Health

We often neglect the importance of maintaining our bone health as part of our overall well-being. This is a critical area where we tend to make significant mistakes, assuming that bone-related problems are something we can address later in life. However, it is crucial to recognise that several everyday activities can contribute to an increased risk of developing conditions like osteoporosis.

Although the effects may not be immediately apparent, we will eventually have to face the consequences. Osteoporosis is a condition that gradually weakens and makes bones more brittle, making them susceptible to fractures. Unfortunately, the issue often goes unnoticed until years later, typically after experiencing an injury. Let’s have a look at possible reasons and solution behind this issue:

Consuming an imbalanced diet

Calcium is crucial for developing strong, dense bones. Therefore, it is crucial to consume enough calcium. The majority of the calcium we eat comes from our diets, and if it fails to balance properly, it can result in vitamin deficiencies. Maintain a balanced, healthy diet to keep your skeletal system strong.

Smoking

Smoking cigarettes damages the lungs, but it also weakens your bones. Numerous studies have shown that smoking can make people more likely to develop osteoporosis. Smoking alters the function of osteoblasts, which create new bone, and osteoclasts, which break down or resorb old bone, which weakens the bone.

Weight Loss

While keeping an appropriate weight is crucial, losing too many pounds can also be detrimental. According to several studies, having a BMI (body mass index) under 18.5 can make you more likely to develop osteoporosis.

Excessive Sitting

Your postural muscles, which are those in your core, back, and legs that help keep you upright, start to lose their capacity to act effectively after a short period of time spent sitting without a break. The hip joints as well as your back begin to suffer as your posture muscles deteriorate and you start to slouch.

The hip flexors, which are crucial muscles that lift your knees and pull the thigh closer to your body, will weaken and decrease with extended sitting, which will impede your capacity to fully erect your hip. Hip mobility restriction and low back and hip pain can result from the weakening and shortening of the hip flexors.

Excess Protein can adversly affect bone:

People eat extra protein to maintain their health, which is beneficial to a point, but excessive protein consumption can compromise bone health, which could be damaging to both young and old people.