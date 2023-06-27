What You Need To Know About Tooth Loss

Healthy and strong teeth are a sign of good oral hygiene practice. If maintained properly, you can still have strong pearls in old age as well. However, there are a few who face various teeth problems, especially tooth loss problems as young adults. This raises the question of why this takes place at such a young age and what can be the reason.

What is Tooth Loss?

Tooth loss is basically one or more teeth coming loose and falling out. It is normal for the primary or milk teeth to fall out by the age of six or seven, which is then replaced by permanent teeth. But, if you are a young adult in your 30s or 40s and facing the problem of weak teeth or tooth loss, it can be due to injury, decay or disease.

Our teeth are firmly supported by healthy gum tissues and strong bones. So, if there is any kind of infection, injury or bone weakening, it will directly affect our teeth to become weak and loose.

Improper oral hygiene practices can also cause gum disease like periodontitis causes inflammation and infection of gums. This increases the risk of tooth loss in young adults.

Often, plaque develops due to improper brushing technique. Plaque contains bacteria and gradually over time it hardens which can only be removed by a professional. Hardened plaque or tartar makes the gum pull away from the teeth which creates gaps that can become infected.

If neglected, it can weaken the tissue and the bone supporting the teeth and cause tooth loss.

However, there can be underlying conditions as well like Vitamin D deficiency. In fact, diabetic patients are at risk of gum infection and tooth loss.

How to prevent tooth loss?

To prevent tooth loss, pay extra attention to your gums and teeth. Use a soft-bristled brush twice a day and floss daily. Gargle with lukewarm water and salt at least two to three times every day. If there is a gum disease, get it treated by a doctor immediately. Check for calcium and vitamin deficiencies and with the advice of doctors, take necessary supplements.

Dentists suggest quitting tobacco and smoking. It is injurious to health, may cause cancer and can also cause dental problems. Smoking can damage the gums and weaken the teeth. To strengthen your gums, you can massage gum paint on them by consulting with your doctor first.