What You Should Know About Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder, which is also called social phobia, is a disorder characterised by the experience of fear or anxiety within social environments. Individuals with this condition encounter difficulties when engaging in conversations, interacting with new people and participating in social gatherings. They may experience anxiety due to the fear of being judged or closely observed by others. Despite recognising the irrationality of their fears, they feel powerless to conquer them. It is important to distinguish social anxiety from mere shyness, as shyness can create challenges in socialising, school and work, but it does not disrupt daily life to the same degree as social anxiety does.

Social anxiety is a persistent and overwhelming condition that can impact routine activities, including something as simple as grocery shopping.

Symptoms

Those diagnosed with social anxiety disorder may experience the following outcomes as a result of social interaction:

Blushing

Trembling or shaking

Rapid heart rate

Nausea

Sweating

Rigid body stance

Difficulty speaking feeling as if their mind goes blank

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Psychological symptoms may encompass:

Strong apprehension prior to, during, and following a social situation

Worries about being visibly anxious or nervous to others

Engaging in avoidance of social situations or attempting to inconspicuously blend into the background when compelled to participate,

Being absent from school or work due to anxiety-related reasons.

Causes

While the precise origin of social anxiety disorder remains uncertain, it is believed to arise from a convergence of various factors. Possible contributing factors encompass a history of overcontrolling parenting styles, experiences of emotional, physical, or other forms of abuse, negative interactions with peers and having an insecure attachment pattern.

top videos

Treatment

Various therapeutic approaches are available to address social anxiety disorder. The effectiveness of these treatments can differ among individuals. While some individuals may find relief through a single form of treatment, others may benefit from a combination of interventions. Treatment for social anxiety disorder may be prescribed by a primary care physician, or they may refer the individual to a psychologist or another mental health professional. The options for treatment include counselling therapy, medication and home remedies like meditation.