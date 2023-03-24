CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ramadan 2023Ugadi 2023Summer VacationWomens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » What’s On Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Mind This Summer?
2-MIN READ

What’s On Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Mind This Summer?

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 12:55 IST

New Delhi, India

From swimwear to printed dresses, Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to embrace the summer season with her stylish looks.

From swimwear to printed dresses, Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to embrace the summer season with her stylish looks.

Actor Shriya Pilagaonkar shares some of her favourite looks she would love to adorn this summer season.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s style has been an extension of her personality. This summer, the Taaza Khabar star is all set to embrace the season in style.

From swimwear to printed floral dresses, Shriya is definitely keeping her summer wardrobe chic, sexy and comfortable. Shriya Pilagaonkar shares with News18 some of her favourite looks she loves to adorn during the summer season.

So, if you are wondering what’s on Shriya Pilgaonkar’s mind this summer?

Here’s a look at her top 5 summer-friendly ensembles:

RELATED NEWS

Water Baby

Multi-coloured bikinis will add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Given the rise in temperatures, anybody would want to spend it by a pool. Shriya Pilgaonkar who loves water makes sure she stocks up her wardrobe with an array of swimwear. Recently, the actor was seen having a good time by the pool and looked stylish in a multi-coloured bikini from Flirtatious. “I love the water so my closet has a collection of swimwear. I love the colours in this one,” says Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Boho Chic Prints

Maxi dresses with floral prints are all that you need to beat the heat.

Colourful, bold and vibrant prints are synonymous with summer. Shriya Pilgaonkar looked radiant in a floral printed cut-out maxi dress designed by Guapa resort wear. “A floral, summery dress never goes out of style. I wore this recently on a trip to the island Borneo. It works great for the day or night depending on how you style it. It’s sexy and summery which is perfect,” expresses Shriya.

Pant-tastic!

Comfort clothing is key to a happy summer holiday.

It’s all about how you style your favourite outfit. And Shriya definitely gets it. For someone like Shriya who loves to travel, this look is simply perfect. Describing the ensemble, Shriya says, “These are my favourite white high-waisted pants which are so versatile and comfortable. You can team it up with any coloured crop top. The one I am wearing is a bikini top which also doubles up as swimwear.”

White Magic

You can never go wrong with a classic white dress.

While Shriya loves adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, she believes one should also have a classic white dress in their wardrobe. “I love a good pop of colour but nothing beats a classic white dress for any occasion this summer,” adds Shriya. The fit and flare bottom with peplum style detailing gives the overall look a vintage yet contemporary feel. The dramatic sleeves and cut-out detailing makes it a fun brunch look to adorn this summer.

Daring Dungarees

Keep your wardrobe fun and explore the world in a pair of denim dungarees.

Your childhood seems incomplete without a pair of cool denim dungarees, right? Shriya channels her inner child and traveller in classic denim dungarees. Calling it sporty summer chic, Shriya says, “I love dungarees especially when I’m travelling. And shorter dungarees are super fun to wear during summers,” adds Shriya.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red carpet events to fashion weeks, she has interviewed established fashi...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. lifestyle
  3. Shriya Pilgaonkar
first published:March 24, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 12:55 IST