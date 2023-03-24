Shriya Pilgaonkar’s style has been an extension of her personality. This summer, the Taaza Khabar star is all set to embrace the season in style.

From swimwear to printed floral dresses, Shriya is definitely keeping her summer wardrobe chic, sexy and comfortable. Shriya Pilagaonkar shares with News18 some of her favourite looks she loves to adorn during the summer season.

So, if you are wondering what’s on Shriya Pilgaonkar’s mind this summer?

Here’s a look at her top 5 summer-friendly ensembles:

Water Baby

Given the rise in temperatures, anybody would want to spend it by a pool. Shriya Pilgaonkar who loves water makes sure she stocks up her wardrobe with an array of swimwear. Recently, the actor was seen having a good time by the pool and looked stylish in a multi-coloured bikini from Flirtatious. “I love the water so my closet has a collection of swimwear. I love the colours in this one,” says Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Boho Chic Prints

Colourful, bold and vibrant prints are synonymous with summer. Shriya Pilgaonkar looked radiant in a floral printed cut-out maxi dress designed by Guapa resort wear. “A floral, summery dress never goes out of style. I wore this recently on a trip to the island Borneo. It works great for the day or night depending on how you style it. It’s sexy and summery which is perfect,” expresses Shriya.

Pant-tastic!

It’s all about how you style your favourite outfit. And Shriya definitely gets it. For someone like Shriya who loves to travel, this look is simply perfect. Describing the ensemble, Shriya says, “These are my favourite white high-waisted pants which are so versatile and comfortable. You can team it up with any coloured crop top. The one I am wearing is a bikini top which also doubles up as swimwear.”

White Magic

While Shriya loves adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, she believes one should also have a classic white dress in their wardrobe. “I love a good pop of colour but nothing beats a classic white dress for any occasion this summer,” adds Shriya. The fit and flare bottom with peplum style detailing gives the overall look a vintage yet contemporary feel. The dramatic sleeves and cut-out detailing makes it a fun brunch look to adorn this summer.

Daring Dungarees

Your childhood seems incomplete without a pair of cool denim dungarees, right? Shriya channels her inner child and traveller in classic denim dungarees. Calling it sporty summer chic, Shriya says, “I love dungarees especially when I’m travelling. And shorter dungarees are super fun to wear during summers,” adds Shriya.

