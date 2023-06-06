What's The Ideal Blood Pressure? Check Complete Chart As Per Gender And Age

Blood pressure is significant because it aids in the movement of blood through the circulatory system. Our blood is rich in oxygen and nutrients that nourish the body’s tissues and organs. Furthermore, excessive blood pressure might weaken and burst the brain’s blood vessels, resulting in haemorrhage. Let’s look at what normal blood pressure is, based on age and how it differs between men and women.

High blood pressure is becoming increasingly common these days. People of all ages are becoming victims of it, which is exacerbating cardiovascular disease and other major health concerns.

Adults should have a systolic pressure of 120 mm Hg and a diastolic pressure of 80 mm Hg or less, according to Dr Sonia Rawat of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. It is considered normal if your blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg. If the blood pressure is between 130 and 80 mm Hg, it is considered borderline. It is termed high blood pressure if it is greater than 140-90.

Men typically have higher blood pressure (BP) than women, with the differences being bigger for systolic (SBP) BP than diastolic (DBP) BP. These disparities emerge throughout adolescence and last until at least 55-60 years of age. Men have a higher risk of cardiovascular and renal illness than premenopausal women of the same age.

Around 30 million adults worldwide, aged above 79 years, suffer from high blood pressure. Men aged 21-30 years should have an SBP of 119 and DBP of 70mm Hg, while women in the same age bracket should have 110/68mm Hg. This is considered a normal range. Men between the ages of 31-40 should have 120/70mm Hg, while women in the same age bracket should have 110/70mm Hg.

Aside from that, men between the ages of 41-50 should have a systolic blood pressure of 124 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure of up to 77 mm Hg. Women between the ages of 41- 50 should have a systolic blood pressure of 122 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure of up to 74 mm Hg.

Men in their 51-60 years of age should have a systolic blood pressure of 125 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure of up to 77 mm Hg. Women between the ages of 51- 60 must have a systolic blood pressure of 122 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure of 74 mm Hg is considered normal.

The normal blood pressure for men between the ages of 61-65 is 133/69 mm Hg and for women between the ages of 61- 65, it is considered normal up to 133/69 mm Hg.

Too high or too low blood pressure can strain the heart and possibly the brain leading to serious health problems. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, maintaining body weight, following a good diet, exercising and limiting alcohol consumption all help to lower blood pressure.

Cardiac arrest is a potentially lethal condition that necessitates immediate medical attention. The cardiovascular arrest caused by high blood pressure and stress is treated with a combination of emergency measures to restore normal heart function, followed by medications and dietary changes to lower blood pressure and prevent recurrent cardiac episodes. In other cases, more radical therapy such as surgeries or procedures, may be required.

Get your blood pressure checked with your doctor regularly to learn about your normal blood pressure range. Your doctor can keep a record of your blood pressure measurements if you have regular blood pressure checks. This helps identify an upward or downward trend and possibly prevent any associated health concerns easier.