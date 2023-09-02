When is Dahi Handi 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and Tips For Safe Human Pyramid

Dahi Handi is closely associated with the celebration of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. This event is particularly popular in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Shravana, which usually corresponds to August or September as per the Hindu calendar. Dahi Handi is a lively and vibrant festival that pays homage to Lord Krishna’s way of life and his playful nature. In Maharashtra, this celebration is also known as Gopalakala.

Dahi Handi 2023: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dahi Handi is traditionally observed on the day following Krishna Janmashtami. This year, the festival is set to be celebrated on Thursday, September 7. The auspicious timing for the festival is as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 3:37 PM on September 6, 2023

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 4:14 PM on September 7, 2023

Dahi Handi 2023: History and Significance

Dahi Handi is celebrated as a tribute to the birth of Lord Krishna, who is known for his mischievous nature and his fondness for butter (dahi), as well as his playful activities that often included attempts to steal butter from pots placed out of reach. The term “Dahi Handi" literally translates to “curd pot" and symbolizes the pots of butter that Lord Krishna sought to reach.

This festival is especially renowned in the state of Maharashtra but is also celebrated with great enthusiasm in different regions of India. It serves as a reenactment of Lord Krishna’s childhood escapades and adds a vibrant cultural dimension to Indian festivals.

The main attraction of Dahi Handi is the formation of human pyramids to reach and break the handi (clay pot) filled with curd, which is usually suspended at a considerable height. This tradition symbolises teamwork, unity, and the invincible spirit of Lord Krishna. It’s a thrilling event that draws large crowds and enthusiastic participants.

Dahi Handi 2023: Tips For Forming A Safe Human Pyramid

While celebrating Dahi Handi can be a thrilling experience, it’s essential to prioritise safety to prevent accidents and injuries during the human pyramid formation. Here are some tips to ensure a safe celebration:

Select a Strong Base

The pyramid’s base should consist of strong and sturdy participants who can bear the weight of those climbing on top. They should be experienced and well-coordinated. Use Protective Gear

Participants should wear helmets and padding to reduce the risk of injury in case of a fall. Adequate Training

Before attempting the pyramid, practice with a low-height pot to get the feel of it. Ensure that participants are aware of the risks and have been trained on how to form a pyramid safely. Limit the Height

It’s essential to set a reasonable height for the handi to avoid excessive risk. Stay Hydrated

Participants should stay hydrated throughout the event, especially if it’s a hot day. Keep Emergency Services Handy

In the event of an accident, ensure you have immediate access to emergency services for a swift response.

By adhering to these safety precautions, you can partake in the festivities while prioritising the well-being of all participants. So, prepare to assemble those human pyramids, break the handi, and relish the joy of Dahi Handi this year.