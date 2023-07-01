When is Guru Purnima 2023? Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance

GURU PURNIMA 2023: Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, author of the Mahabharata. This auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to teachers. It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July). This year, Guru Purnima falls on June 3. In Hinduism, notable gurus include Adi Shankara, Sri Ramanujacharya and Sri Madhvacharya.

Guru Purnima 2023: Timings

The auspicious timings for Guru Purnima vary depending on the lunar calendar and the specific location. Devotees generally wake up early in the morning to perform their rituals and seek blessings. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi is likely to begin at 8:21 PM on July 2 while it is likely to end at 5:08 PM on July 3. The puja and festivities continue throughout the day, with devotees participating in special ceremonies.

Guru Purnima 2023: Rituals

Guru Purnima is a day of reverence and gratitude towards gurus. Here are some common rituals observed during this auspicious festival:

Paying Homage to Gurus

Devotees visit temples, spiritual centers, or the homes of their gurus to seek blessings. They offer flowers, fruits, incense, and other symbolic items as a mark of respect and gratitude. Guru Puja

Special puja (ritual worship) ceremonies are performed on Guru Purnima. Devotees participate in these rituals to invoke the blessings of their gurus and seek guidance. Chanting and Bhajans

Devotional songs and hymns are sung in praise of gurus. Chanting of sacred texts and scriptures, such as Guru Gita, is also a common practice on this day. Discourse and Teachings

Many spiritual leaders and scholars deliver discourses on the significance of Guru Purnima, emphasizing the role of teachers in shaping the lives of their disciples. Seva (Service)

As an act of gratitude, devotees engage in seva (selfless service) at temples or other charitable institutions. Serving the community is seen as an expression of respect for one’s gurus.

Guru Purnima 2023: Significance

Guru Purnima holds immense significance in Hindu and Buddhist traditions. It is a day to acknowledge the importance of gurus in one’s spiritual journey. In Hinduism, it is a day to honor Lord Shiva, who is considered the first guru, or Adi Guru. According to ancient scriptures, Lord Shiva imparted the knowledge of yoga and spiritual wisdom to his disciples on this day.