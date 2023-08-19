When is Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023? Date, History, Significance, and Rituals

KERALA VINAYAKA CHATURTHI 2023: India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, where festivals play a significant role in uniting communities and celebrating the rich heritage of the country. One such festival celebrated with great fervour in the southern state of Kerala is Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. This auspicious occasion holds a special place in the hearts of Keralites, as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. It brings people together, instils a sense of devotion, and highlights the importance of respecting and preserving the environment.
Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timing
In Kerala, Ganesh Chaturthi is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and it is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in Chingam Masam. In Malayalam Calendar, Chingam is the first month of the year and coincides with Simha Solar month in other calendars.
According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be observed on August 20. The Chaturthi begins at 10:19 PM on August 19 and ends at 12:21 AM on August 21. On August 20, the shubh Puja muhurata is expected to be observed from 11:06 AM to 1:43 PM.
Kerala Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: History and Significance
The origins of Vinayaka Chaturthi can be traced back to ancient times. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati, the mother of Ganesha, created Ganesha from the dirt of her own body. She appointed him as her doorkeeper while she took a bath, instructing him not to allow anyone inside. When Lord Shiva, Parvati’s husband, returned and was denied entry by Ganesha, a fierce battle ensued. Eventually, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha’s head in a fit of anger. Upon realizing his mistake, Shiva replaced Ganesha’s head with that of an elephant, granting him a new life. This incident symbolizes the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.
Kerala Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals
The celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi in Kerala are marked by elaborate rituals and vibrant festivities.
- Start your day by waking up early and taking a bath. Then, get ready to do your puja.
- Place a Ganesha idol on a wooden board.
- Light a lamp, use yellow flowers, put a special mark on the forehead, and dress Ganesha with yellow cloth.
- Offer prasads like Modak or Laddoo, sweet Paan, a mix of five fruits, and bananas.
- Say special prayers and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.
- Finish the puja by waving a lamp in front of the idol.
- In the evening, before ending your fast, offer simple and pure food to Ganesha and share water with the Moon.