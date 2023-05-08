When is Mother's Day 2023? Date, History, Significance, Quotes and How to Celebrate

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: A mother is a person who brings a child into the world and nurtures them with love and care. She is the one who comforts and supports her children, always putting their needs before her own. A mother’s love is unconditional and knows no bounds, as she guides her children through life’s ups and downs, always offering words of wisdom and encouragement. Her selflessness and sacrifices often go unnoticed, but her presence in our lives is invaluable.

A mother’s role in shaping her child’s character, values, and future is immeasurable, and her impact lasts a lifetime. Mother’s Day honours motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. This year it will be celebrated on May 14.

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: HISTORY

Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated annually in many countries around the world, honouring motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. The modern holiday began in the United States, where it was first observed in 1908.

Anna Jarvis, who organized the first Mother’s Day celebration, wanted to honour her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who had cared for wounded soldiers during the Civil War. The holiday gained widespread popularity in the United States and was eventually adopted by many other countries.

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

Mother’s Day celebrate and recognize the contributions of mothers to their families and society. It is a day to honour and appreciate the love, care, and sacrifice of mothers, grandmothers, and other maternal figures in our lives. Mother’s Day is also a time for families to come together and express their gratitude to their mothers, often through gifts, cards, and special activities.

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: QUOTES ABOUT MOTHERS AND MOTHERHOOD

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln “The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." - Honoré de Balzac “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE

There are many ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, and it ultimately depends on your relationship with your mother and what she would enjoy. Here are some ideas:

Spend time together

Arrange a special outing or activity that you can do together, such as a picnic, a visit to a museum or gallery, or a spa day. Cook her favourite meal

If your mother enjoys food, cook her favorite meal or take her out to her favorite restaurant. Give her a thoughtful gift

Consider giving your mother a thoughtful and meaningful gift, such as a piece of jewelry, a personalized photo album, or a heartfelt card. Help her with chores

Take on some of your mother’s usual chores or tasks, such as cleaning the house, doing the laundry, or mowing the lawn. Plan a surprise party

If your mother enjoys socializing, plan a surprise party with her friends and family. Do something charitable

Consider volunteering together or making a donation to a charity in honor of your mother. Write her a letter

Write a heartfelt letter to your mother expressing your love and appreciation for all that she has done for you.

