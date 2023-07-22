When is National Broadcasting Day 2023? Date, History, Significance, Evolution, and Quotes

NATIONAL BROADCASTING DAY 2023: Before the emergence of television, radio served as the sole broadcasting medium. India witnessed its first radio broadcast in June 1923, initiated by the Radio Club of Bombay. Subsequently, on July 23, 1927, the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) became the country’s first radio company. This date is now celebrated annually in India as National Broadcasting Day, commemorating the inception of radio broadcasting in the nation.

National Broadcasting Day 2023: History

As mentioned above, the Indian Broadcasting Company was established on July 23, 1927, but it ceased to exist after just three years. However, this closure paved the way for the birth of All India Radio (AIR). AIR commenced its journey in April 1930 as the Indian Broadcasting Service and later, on June 8, 1936, it was rebranded as All India Radio.

Notably, the renowned Akashvani tune was composed by Indian Jewish refugee Walter Kauffman during the same year. In 1941, AIR came under the purview of the Department of Information and Broadcasting in British India.

National Broadcasting Day 2023: Evolution

By the time India got independence, we had six AIR radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Tiruchirapalli. The name of AIR was changed to Akashvani in 1956. Today, AIR has 262 radio stations. Apart from 647 news bulletins broadcasted daily in 90 languages and dialects, AIR also airs music content ranging from Indian classical to film songs, band albums and solo ones. Radio stations like Radio Mirchi and FM Rainbow are quite popular among listeners.

National Broadcasting Day 2023: Significance

National Broadcasting Day is significant not only because it allowed the spread of art and culture throughout the nation, but because the day also reminds us of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who started the Azad Hind Radio to encourage Indians to rise against British rule.

National Broadcasting Day 2023: Quotes