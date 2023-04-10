When is National Pet Day 2023? Date, History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes

NATIONAL PET DAY 2023: National Pet Day is an annual holiday celebrated on April 11th in the United States. It is a day to celebrate the joy that pets bring into our lives and to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare.

NATIONAL PET DAY: HISTORY

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige, who also created other pet-related holidays such as National Dog Day and National Cat Day. The purpose of National Pet Day is to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and rescues, as well as to promote responsible pet ownership.

NATIONAL PET DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

National Pet Day is significant because it raises awareness about the importance of animal welfare and promotes the adoption of pets from shelters and rescues. It also celebrates the joy that pets bring into our lives and encourages people to show their appreciation for their furry friends.

NATIONAL PET DAY 2023: WISHES

Happy National Pet Day! May your furry friend bring you endless love and joy today and every day. On this special day, I hope you take some extra time to cuddle up with your furry friend and show them how much you appreciate them. Wishing you and your pet a happy and healthy National Pet Day! May your bond grow stronger with each passing year. To all the pets out there, thank you for being a loyal companion and bringing so much happiness into our lives. Happy National Pet Day!

NATIONAL PET DAY 2023: QUOTES

“The purity of a person’s heart can be quickly measured by how they regard animals." - Anonymous “Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life." - James Cromwell “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen." - Orhan Pamuk “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened." - Anatole France “Pets are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." - Roger Caras

