When is Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi in July 2023? Date, Time, Rituals, Significance, What to Eat, and Mantra

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha) every month. However, the Sankashti Chaturthi that falls in the month of Magha (January/February) is considered the most significant. This festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. The fasting, puja rituals, and chanting of mantras during this day are believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and success. Read to know the date, time, puja rituals, significance, what to eat during the fast, and mantra of the festival.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Time Puja Rituals Significance What to Eat During the Fast? Mantra

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date and Time

The date of Sankashti Chaturthi varies each month, depending on the lunar calendar. This month, the Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Thursday, July 6. The auspicious timings of the festival begin at 6:30 AM on July 06 and end at 3:12 AM on July 07, according to Drik Panchang.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals

On Sankashti Chaturthi, the devotees observe the fast from sunrise to moonrise. They wake up early and take a purifying bath. They then visit a nearby Ganesha temple or set up a small altar at home for the puja. The deity is adorned with fresh flowers, garlands, and sandalwood paste. The puja begins with the invocation of Lord Ganesha through the chanting of mantras.

The main rituals of Sankashti Chaturthi include the following:

Ganapati Sankalp

Devotees take a vow (sankalp) to observe the fast and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the day. Ganapati Puja

The idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped with the chanting of prayers, offering of flowers, incense sticks, and lighting of lamps. Vrat Katha

The story of the significance of Sankashti Chaturthi is narrated. This story usually revolves around the devotion of Lord Ganesha’s devotees and the fulfilment of their wishes. Moon Worship

After the evening puja, devotees look at the moon (if visible) or an image of the moon through a sieve or perforated plate, while chanting prayers. This ritual is known as Chandrodaya Darshan, which is believed to bring blessings and the fulfilment of desires.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi holds great importance for devotees of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that fasting on this day helps in overcoming obstacles, and brings prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of desires. The festival also symbolizes the cycle of life, where the moon represents birth and growth, while the waning moon signifies decline and destruction.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: What to Eat During the Fast?

During the Sankashti Chaturthi fast, devotees observe a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from consuming rice, grains, lentils, onion, and garlic. Instead, they consume fruits, nuts, milk, yoghurt, and certain fasting-friendly foods like sabudana khichdi, potato dishes, fruit salads, and dry fruits. It is essential to avoid indulging in heavy or fried foods, as the focus is on maintaining purity and lightness during the fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Mantra

The chanting of Ganesh’s mantras plays a crucial role in Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations. The most popular mantra dedicated to Lord Ganesha is Om Gan Ganpataye Namah. This mantra invokes the blessings of Lord Ganesha and is chanted throughout the day, especially during the puja rituals.