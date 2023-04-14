When is Vishu 2023? Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of Kerala New Year

VISHU KANI 2023: Vishu is a Hindu festival celebrated in Kerala, the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, Mahe district of Pondicherry, some districts in Tamil Nadu and in some other countries where there is a significant Malayali population. It is usually celebrated on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam (usually falls on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar). This year it will be celebrated on April 15.

VISHU 2023: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

According to legends, it is believed that Vishu marks the day when Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, revealed his true form to his devotees. It is also celebrated to mark the onset of spring and harvest season in the country. It also marks the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.

One of the most significant events of Vishu is seeing the Vishu Kani. People observing and celebrating the festival see Vishu Kani as the first thing during dawn. It is said that the sighting of Vishu Kani can make the entire year better and bring good luck to people.

Vishu is a time for families and communities to come together, celebrate the new year, and pray for prosperity and happiness in the year ahead.

VISHU 2023: KEY RITUALS AND CELEBRATIONS

KANI KANAL

This is one of the most important rituals of Vishu, where the first thing people see upon waking up on Vishu day is a set of auspicious items arranged in front of a mirror. This is known as Kani Kanal, and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity for the rest of the year. VISHUKANI

Vishukkani is the collection of items that are arranged in front of the mirror for Kani Kanal. It typically includes items like rice, golden lemon, coconut, betel leaves, coins, and a metal mirror, among others. VISHU SADYA

Vishu Sadya is a traditional feast that is prepared on Vishu day. It typically includes a variety of vegetarian dishes, including sambar, avial, thoran, and payasam. FIREWORKS

Fireworks are a common sight during Vishu, especially in Kerala. People light up firecrackers and other fireworks to celebrate the occasion. VISHUKAINEETTAM

Vishukaineettam is a custom where elders give money or gifts to younger members of the family, as a token of good luck and blessings for the coming year.

