When Mouni Roy Painted French Riviera Black And White, Seer Her Unseen HOT Pics From Cannes 2023

Leave it to Mouni Roy to ace any event look in breathtaking attire. She recently marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and took over the French Riviera in her unique style. A few days after the prestigious event concluded, the actress released unseen photos of herself in a “classic and chic" attire. The photos show her basking in the sun, dressed in monochrome attire. Her look is so good that it is worth adding to your wardrobe for a formal or a semi-formal event.

Mouni surprised her fans with this stunning ensemble from the designer label JADE. Akshay Tyagi, a celebrity stylist, meticulously crafted the complete look. The actress wore a black bralette with a plunging neckline and paired it with a white co-ord set that had abstract art printed on it. The collar came with an exaggerated bow tie design. The pants have a high-rise waistband, a loose flaring fit, and minute embroidery.

Mouni added large sunglasses as an accessory to the look, and for her makeup, she went with arched eyebrows, mauve lipstick, a matte base, and subtle contouring. Lastly, she kept her hair loose with a side part.

There is no doubt that Mouni Roy’s looks at her Cannes debut are some of her best appearances. The actress also wore a form-fitting yellow gown that Maneka Harisinghani designed. It had a one-shoulder design with a gathered bust and a long trail at the back. The fitted bodice accentuated her toned figure.

Mouni has decided to accessorise with just one Swarovski multicolour neckpiece. She had precisely done her makeup. She picked a look that isn’t extremely dark or loud and exactly matches her attire. She confidently displays her mascara-lad, sharply defined, glistening eyes, along with some light blush and contours. Her hair was kept open, neatly brushed with a side partition that enhanced the look further.

For an off-carpet look, Mouni Roy picked a black strapless gown with a corset-style bodice.

Meanwhile, check out some more looks of the actress from Cannes 2023:

Mouni Roy has also been garnering praise back at home. She launched her restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday.