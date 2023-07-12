When Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani Slayed in Gorgeous Pink Saris

Don’t we all adore floral designs? No one understands how to create a wonderful fusion out of a simple floral saree better than our favourite actress, who knows how to generate the ideal romantic and fuss-free atmosphere. They certainly make it easier for us to wear cheerful designs. It is well known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor are saree-obsessed fashionistas. The stunning women are frequently spotted at promotional events wearing exquisite sarees, suits, and at the airport. All of them are well,Samantha’s saree ensemble is perfect for bridesmaids.

Samantha’s Saree Ensemble Is Perfect for Bridesmaids

Samantha recently posted a picture of herself wearing a basic, airy floral saree from her own clothing line, Saaki. The style unmistakably highlights the adaptability of flowery curtains and trendy lightweight chiffon materials. Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired a sleeveless shirt with her bright floral patterns over subdued beige chiffon. She added pink lipstick, flushed cheeks, and light makeup to finish her appearance. The actress from Oh Baby completed the ensemble with elaborate bracelets that managed to command everyone’s attention. worth bookmarking.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Fondness for Flowers

Janvhi Kapoor’s saree by Raw Mango features white, pink, and salmon-hued flower designs and is the ideal purchase for a millennial bride. Styled by Mohit Rai, Bawaal’s Janhvi Kapoor let her hair loose and finished the look with natural-looking makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes that caught attention, a neutral lip colour, and a little bindi. She wore silver bangles and danglers as accessories.

Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal in Florals

Varun Bahl’s flowery white and pink saree was worn by Kiara Advani during the promotions of her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She wore a beautiful blouse with mirror work to go with the blush pink organza saree. She enhanced the feminine and flirtatious style by adding a set of striking earrings from Curio Cottage to the ensemble. Kiara finished the appearance in terms of beauty with glossy lips, a high ponytail, and soft, dewy makeup. I love everything about this look!

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or Satyaprem Ki Katha, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are both spotted wearing a lot of chiffons and organzas. Every drape’s fashionable mirrorwork border gives it a modern feel and elegance. It’s all about the patterns and hues and no one evidenced it as better as these divas!