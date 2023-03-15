Who Was the Notorious Serial Killer Jack the Ripper? Watch History’s Greatest Mysteries: Jack the Ripper On History TV18 To Find Out 

History TV18 is set to premiere a new investigative special – History’s Greatest Mysteries: Jack the Ripper, on Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 9 PM. Hosted by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Laurence Fishburne, the episode focuses on the shadowy and shocking slaughters of several women in 19th century Victorian England, which continue to haunt and baffle people around the globe to date. The hour long special focuses on the hunt for the notorious serial killer who came to be known as Jack the Ripper, and attempts to unveil the identity of the person behind the sinister murders.

Picture Whitechapel – the overcrowded underbelly in the East End of London – home to the abject poor and sex workers. The show takes us right to the scene of the first crime; a mutilated body is discovered in the wee hours of the morning, the victim of an unprecedented and gruesome murder. Within a series of a few weeks, four other women wind up dead in an eerily similar manner. Experts point to deep slash wounds to the throat, extensive abdominal and genital-area mutilation, the removal of internal organs, and facial mutilations as the distinctive features linking these victims.

The documentary features expert historians, authors and detectives following the bloody trail of deaths, and deciphering the evidence available while presenting some of the most popular theories behind the identity of the killer. One of the only substantial proofs was the famous “Dear Boss” letter, which resulted in the creation of a gripping public persona for this predator; it fundamentally changed how people began to think of the murderer as a maniacal and wicked person with a lust to disembody his prey, who became known as the victims of Jack the Ripper rather than the Whitechapel murders. Amidst heightened anxiety and fear, the nature of the murders made headlines and led to a media spectacle, painting a dreary picture of the socio-economic conditions and drawing attention to the impoverished living conditions in the East End.

There are varied theories about the actual identity and profession of this serial killer; the case generated over one hundred named suspects. Authorities aimed to piece together the evidence and create a criminal profile that would help to nail the killer, and expose his motives. The modus operandi indicated that the killer had technical, anatomical or medical knowledge, based on the skill with which the bodies were disfigured and disemboweled. He was subject to periodical attacks of homicidal or erotic mania. He also came to be known as The Leather Apron, based on unreliable descriptions by witnesses. Thousands of people were interviewed. The police left no stone unturned, investigating hundreds of people, with suspects ranging from butchers, bootmakers and barbers, to surgeons and physicians because of the type of injuries.

Were the Whitechapel murders committed by a British citizen or was the killer someone who frequented London for work – possibly an American mass murderer on the move? From DNA analysis on forensic evidence linked to the case that has been criticized, to the possibility of the killer being “Jill the Ripper”, join the search to unveil the identity of the murderer in this chain of unsolved killings – a case that sees continued interest over a century later, leaving behind a legacy shrouded in mystery, and numerous documentaries, novels, and works of art in its wake.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here