Whole Grain To Fresh Fruit Juice, 5 Products You Must Introduce To Your Kitchen

In today’s fast-paced world, our kitchens have undergone significant modernization, with gas replacing traditional wood coal and refined oil taking over traditional crusher oil. However, amidst these advancements, our bodies remain unchanged, still functioning at the same ancient pace as they have for millions of years. The consumption of contemporary processed foods and beverages poses a significant threat to our health, leading to various ailments and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and unfavourable cholesterol levels.

Medical science, on the other hand, emphasizes the health benefits of consuming natural substances, even in this modern age. Making a few simple switches in our kitchen staples can hold the promise of lifelong health and freedom from cholesterol and blood sugar concerns.

Whole Grain Flour

One of the key changes recommended by experts is replacing refined flour with whole-grain flour. Coarse grain flour can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, making it particularly beneficial for individuals managing diabetes. Refined flour, commonly used in kitchens, can lead to blood sugar fluctuations, making the switch to whole grain a healthier option.

Oil

Another vital switch is opting for cold-pressed oil instead of processed oil. The highly processed nature of the oil used in kitchens, made at very high temperatures with added chemicals, can be harmful to health and increase cholesterol levels. Cold-pressed vegetable oils offer a healthier alternative that preserves the nutrients and natural goodness of the oil.

Jaggery

When it comes to sweeteners, jaggery or coconut sugar can be excellent substitutes for refined sugar. Refined sugar undergoes extensive processing, adding harmful chemicals to achieve its white appearance, leading to negative health effects. On the other hand, jaggery and coconut sugar are more natural options with fewer processing steps, making them healthier choices.

Fresh Vegetables

While refrigerators are prevalent, it’s essential to be cautious about storing vegetables for extended periods. Frozen vegetables, commonly used for convenience, often contain formaldehyde to enhance freshness, which poses health risks. Prioritizing fresh vegetables over frozen ones can help preserve their nutrients and avoid harmful chemicals.

Fruit Juices

Even in the case of fruit juices, it’s essential to consider the fibre content. Fresh fruit juice may lack fibre as the extraction process removes pulp. This results in an elevated carbohydrate content without the presence of fibre, which can have adverse effects on individuals with diabetes.